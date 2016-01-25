​A beautiful and luxurious penthouse in Bangalore

A penthouse not only needs to be on the highest floor of a building, it also needs to be highly stylish and elegant. This penthouse is defined by luxury features and trendy displays that sets it apart from the others in the league. Unique colour combinations and smart enclosures make it nothing less than a visual delight. Each and every element is strategically designed and intricately placed to create a perfect harmonious feel in the house. Let’s take you around this beautiful property designed by Dutta Kannan Architects from Bangalore.
A home theatre is a sign of luxury and opulence. It had to be present in this house, which is an epitome of opulence. This area has the same décor as the living room with a sofa and cushions portraying the same colour combination. The accent wall is dressed in wood and imparts a harmonious feel against the subtle interiors and matching furniture. A sleek staircase emerges from one side and connects the two floors together.
The living room is a combination of stylish interiors and sassy colours that will not make you feel like leaving this space even for a minute. The rich and classy furniture along with a contrasting rug create a perfect embracing aura in the living room. This area is designed in an elongated fashion with huge seating placed side by side. The accent wall is done with black and yellow granite that looks straight out of the movies.
The dining area of this house is designed on a light and bright theme. The overall effect is a blend of rustic and modern sensibilities. The stone washed accent wall exudes a little haunted feel that is well highlighted by the dark and swarthy black chandelier that basically acts as a game changer. This is in contrast to the subtle wooden dining table that has chairs upholstered in the same fabric as the living room.
The master bedroom is nothing less than a dream come true. Designed on same wooden and white interiors, this room too looks highly elegant and subtle at the same time. The bed is the center of attention and has a huge wooden headboard designed in a series of blocks. This complete framework looks utterly stylish in dark wood against the puffed and insulated wall.
The rich like to flaunt their wealth in every possible way. Similarly, the owner has decided to design a bar counter in the home itself. This area is given a modern and funky feel pertaining to the sleek bar stools and a lovely chandelier that sets the right mood for everyone. This place is just apt to have a drink during anytime of the day.
Here is a look at another stylish bedroom of this house. This bedroom is indeed straight out of a fairy tale. The beautiful combination of sky blue and white gives the appearance of an open and sunny sky. Every single element starting from the headboard to the chandelier works in unity to make this place a visual delight. It is perfect for your little princess or a teenage girl.
