A healthy life with indoor plants in your home

Houseplants have the ability to purify air inside buildings as they filter out volatile compounds in the atmosphere that are generated by electronic equipment, cleaning materials and regular activities of people within. In homes pollution seeps in through doors and windows along with clothes and shoes that we bring in from outside. Several indoor plants like ferns, Aloe Vera, lilies, English ivy etc., not only clean air by trapping volatile organic compounds or VOC’s but also turn carbon dioxide to oxygen and act as mood enhancers.

Plants can be brought indoors in small pots and canisters to create natural balance within your surroundings and reduce stress with lush green leaves and colorful flowers in blue, pink and yellow. Air purifying plants with attractive flowers that also have soft fragrance which appeal to senses are ideal for bedrooms and living room. Houseplants also have the ability to reduce temperature and maintain tranquility within the area.

Here are some of the best houseplants recommended by experts that allow you to maintain a healthy atmosphere at home.