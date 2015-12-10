Your browser is out-of-date.

​A home with two faces

​A home with two faces
Projeto residencial de arquitetura e ambientação., Rita Albuquerque Arquitetura e Interiores
No one likes straight patterns and conventional house designs any more. All of us are looking for that something special that can make our house stand apart from others. So, to guide you in this respect, homify brings to you a house that has engaging exteriors and equally intriguing interiors. This house is designed by Rita Albuquerque Arquitectura E Interiors on plain and subtle interiors, but exudes an absolutely distinct and different charm from normal patterns. Have a look and educate yourself as to how even mild colours can be used to create a beautiful abode.

Pristine living room

Pristine living room
The living room is the first room you encounter after entering through the façade. This room is designed on a similar neutral concept and gives a surreal look and feel. The coloured cushions very smoothly and subtly contrast the L-shaped sofa set. The addition of a contemporary chaise lounge designed out of cane makes a beautiful addition to the seating area. This whole layout is given a contrasting touch by the addition of a swarthy rug and a modern art wall painting.

Surreal bathroom

Surreal bathroom
The bathroom is a broad mix of stone and glass combinations. You may notice the glass storage that is absolutely new and trendy. Also, the sanitary ware and under the basin storage is done in white ceramic material to add brightness and spaciousness to the bathroom. A separate bathtub and shower area is created for further glamour.

Cosy kitchen

Cosy kitchen
The kitchen is also designed on the same theme. The use of modular patterns and minimal design further adds a sense of space and movement in the kitchen. Each appliance has been fitted in perfect order and accessibility. The use of bright red appliances adds a vivid character to the otherwise dull and monotonous place.

Classic dining

Classic dining
The dining room of this house is located on the ground floor and well connected through a suave fleet of stairs. This area is designed in a light and mellow theme. The dining table itself is a sturdy structure made out of light toned wood and accompanied by chairs that are upholstered with classy beige fabric. Two huge chandeliers further make a focal point of attention by unfolding bright goodness all across the room.

Sassy suite

Sassy suite
The sassy suite is based on rich and classy interiors that are subtly contrasted by light colours. This bedroom is designed on the similar light tone that imparts a cosy and warm feel. The headboard is unified with the accent wall that basically is a puffed headboard sprawling all over the wall to the ceiling. The whole area is given a spacious feel by the use of minimal approach and very light colours. A huge glass window on one side totally plays its part in giving the room a brighter look.

Hope the charisma of this residence has inspired you greatly!

Fabulous facade

Fabulous facade
The façade of this house exudes a very pleasing and welcoming stance. A separate entrance is created on the side while major façade is used as an open garage. The front area is flanked by green, well-maintained lawn on both sides and is perfectly highlighted by the installation of intricate and effective lighting. Glass exteriors and open balcony bridge the gap between exteriors and interiors.

Were you amused by the simplistic and mute interiors of this residence? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

