​A home with two faces

The sassy suite is based on rich and classy interiors that are subtly contrasted by light colours. This bedroom is designed on the similar light tone that imparts a cosy and warm feel. The headboard is unified with the accent wall that basically is a puffed headboard sprawling all over the wall to the ceiling. The whole area is given a spacious feel by the use of minimal approach and very light colours. A huge glass window on one side totally plays its part in giving the room a brighter look.

