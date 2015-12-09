A wooden home like no other

A lot can be done with small spaces as well. While most of you would find this hard to believe, we thought of showcasing you an apartment that basically has a studio feel to it. This small apartment has been beautifully and elegantly crafted into a wooden wonder with the help of smart and slender décor. Designers Vera Rybchenko, from Russia have made use of even the smallest corners possible to create a splendid and spectacular wonder that is nothing less than a large manor house. They have proved that with the correct use of space, right inclusion of accents and smarter use of money, even a small area can be given a drastic change.
The living room of this house is extremely stylish, dressed in intricate wooden patterns. Colour is induced by the addition of multi-coloured cushions and rugs that look just fabulous against the white sofa set. The accent wall of this room has smart brown linear patterns that cross each other in the form of laser lights. A smart white chandelier in the center of the room further enhances the beauty of this small area manifold. This seating zone has a wooden wall mounted TV cabinet in the front and extra seating provided by chaise armchairs.
The kitchen is again designed on the lines of a minimalist theme. It actually makes you wonder how small areas can be converted into highly functional areas. A small corner has been carved out from the living room and transformed into a kitchen. The white cabinets and a transparent wine cellar further add a sense of space in this area. The designers have also managed to carve out a small breakfast counter from one end that is flanked by compact metallic chairs on all sides.
As we move ahead of the living room, we witness a cosy study area on one side and kitchen on the other. This is not a secluded space instead, a cosy corner turned into a small study. A wall mounted bookshelf and a glass window creates the perfect ambience for a quiet study place. The chair and the window blinds do hold our keen attention due to the bizarre shape and harmonious colour tone respectively.
The minimalist bathroom decoration is based on effective utilisation of space, even from the corners and vertical spaces. The curved design is a highly smart move to make use of even the sleek corners so that none of the space goes waste. A washer dryer occupies the corner part and is flanked by storage spaces on all sides. Even the space under the basin has been effectively utilised for a neat and organised bathroom.
The couple’s bedroom is done in beautiful shades of white and brown. The combination of light and dark brown hues has given this room a new and classy feel. While glass windows allow maximum incoming of natural light, wall mounted headlamps also help in creating a spectacular aura. It is another way to save space in a small apartment and a very important step in minimalist decoration.
