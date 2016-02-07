​A stellar apartment in Bangalore

Bangalore is a city which offers lovely weather, but at the same time has been cramped for space lately. In such cities, city apartments are the new way of life, and with limited space availability intelligent and smart usage to interior design takes some skills. Designed by In-situ Design, professionals from Bangalore, this is one such apartment which dances to the tune of aesthetics and beauty. There is no specific theme like rustic or ultra-modern, but still this apartment manages to convey the message of smart and sensible space usage and placement loud and clear. Let us now take a tour of this unique and sensible palette of functional yet smart residence.
The living room is where the guests, both formal and informal, are bound to spend some quality time in this residence. Not because living rooms are meant to serve that purpose, but because this particular living room wouldn’t just let the guests leave. The elegant crystal chandelier is something worth staring and admiring while you relax in the super comfortable sofa.
The dining room is as unique as anything could ever be in terms of the dining areas. There is not just one highlight when it comes to the dining room. On one hand the dining table is a simple and smart one, but the focus surely comes towards the dining chairs which are simply exquisite.
The entrance of this residence speaks volumes of the sober and simplistic yet elegant aura of the apartment. The dark brown main door is simple and sober, which shows that style does not always mean going the fancy route. The wall along the entrance is tiled with textures while the diffused lights near the floor highlight the wall ever so subtly. The opposite wall has a nice, smart oval shaped mirror over a table matching with the main door.
There are bathrooms and then there are great bathrooms. What we mean to say here is “unique” is the perfect description of this bathroom when it comes to intelligent and clever use of design. Take the backlit mirror, for instance. The mirror frame is replaced with backlit LED lighting to give that extra special feeling every time you get ready before the party or before work.
The interior staircase of this residence does nothing less than amplifying the overall elegance of this apartment. The smart and simple, pure glass railing coupled with the pure wood staircase appears just fabulous, while the functional shoe rack offers a matching tone. Here is a link to another resourceful family like residence that you'll adore : A family home like no other