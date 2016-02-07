​A stellar apartment in Bangalore

Bangalore is a city which offers lovely weather, but at the same time has been cramped for space lately. In such cities, city apartments are the new way of life, and with limited space availability intelligent and smart usage to interior design takes some skills. Designed by In-situ Design, professionals from Bangalore, this is one such apartment which dances to the tune of aesthetics and beauty. There is no specific theme like rustic or ultra-modern, but still this apartment manages to convey the message of smart and sensible space usage and placement loud and clear. Let us now take a tour of this unique and sensible palette of functional yet smart residence.