A Beautifully Furnished Apartment in Bangalore

HOMIFY001 HOMIFY001
Kolte Patil Mirabillis apartment, Dutta Kannan Partners
Let’s introduce you to an apartment that is defined by luxury and elegance. This apartment designed by Dutta Kannan architects in Bangalore, is a splendid display of modern designs and sassy patterns. The designers have utilised smart and creative ideas to develop such a marvel using engaging products and innovative patterns. Get inspired by the attention to detail and keen preciseness of the discerning owner and the designers. The false ceiling design, charming chandelier and mute interiors further make this apartment a spectacular architectural display. Lets take you on a tour of this property.

Shining dining

Kolte Patil Mirabillis apartment, Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners

Kolte Patil Mirabillis apartment

Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners

The dining room again is nothing short of being exquisite and sober. The stylish dining table is made of pure wood with the specially designed shape while the dining chairs are upholstered with fabric which matches with the tone of the room. The chandelier again is smartness personified while the side shelf of drawers has a black tinted mirror which reflects the grandeur of the room both literally and metaphorically.

Glamour living

Kolte Patil Mirabillis apartment, Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners

Kolte Patil Mirabillis apartment

Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners

The living room scores high when it comes to style and elegance. Be it the super fine white curtains offering tenderness to the living room, or be it the exquisite sofa set, the living room is indeed enticing and it just wouldn’t let the eyes of the guests move away from each and every aspect of the smartly designed room. The fan-light combination concept is not something absolutely new but the shape and design of the fan compliments all elements of the room perfectly.

Earthy kitchen

Kolte Patil Mirabillis apartment, Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners

Kolte Patil Mirabillis apartment

Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners

The kitchen is where the functionality truly meets style and sobriety. The upper part of the kitchen has a seamless chain of shelves while the lower half of the kitchen has state of the art modular functionalities one would find in any ultra-modern household. The sleek and smart cook top on one side and the space saving and compact cookware hanger on the other side gives the kitchen a functional stance while the elegant diffused lighting pumps up the tempo.

Subtle bedroom

Kolte Patil Mirabillis apartment, Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners

Kolte Patil Mirabillis apartment

Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners

All elements of the master bedroom walk and talk the unanimous language of subtlety and modesty while not foregoing the tasteful insertions of a smart and striking charm inthe room. The feature wall behind the bed is as sleek and smart as silk, while the bedside tables and the bedside lamps boast of style and substance. The curtains give a rather surprising, but fantastic appearance. The dual layered curtains bring texture to the bedroom.

A colourful nursery

Kolte Patil Mirabillis apartment, Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners

Kolte Patil Mirabillis apartment

Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners
Dutta Kannan Partners

What takes the eyes towards itself and then ensures that the eyes don’t turn away again is the nursery room. Full of soft yet young colours, the design of the nursery keeps things simple. The teddy bear lamps on the side of the beds exemplify kinder joys while the cabinets are always handy to keep the most used toys and collectibles of the kids. This nursery will surely bring a smile on your kid’s face.

Inspired by this home ? Here's link to another source of inspiration : 6 steps to create a beautiful attic

​A simple house with opulent details
How did you like the colourful kid’s bedroom? Let us know in the comments below.


