Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 tips for decorating your home entrance

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
SOUTHERN COMFORT, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Rustic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Creating a stunning entrance is the best way to make a long-lasting impression on your guests. For transforming this part of your home, it is not important that you re-construct the entire thing again. You can use small decorating items to enhance the beauty of your home's entrance. To help you with all the different decorating tips that you can use here is a list that we have put together.

1. Sleek table

ESTORIL, Staging Factory Staging Factory Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

One of the simplest ways of decorating your entrance hallway is by adding a sleek table. These tables can be made using various material like glass, tiles or wood to make it look modern.

2. Wall mounted shelves

Decoração de apartamento particular, Staging Factory Staging Factory Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

You can also use wall mounted shelves like these which can add a regal touch to your home. The shelves are known for their delicate wood carving work.

3. Designer mirror

Moradia 20 Algarve, Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Beige
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha

Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha

Using designer mirrors is also a great way to decorate your entrance. You can find these mirrors in many shapes which make it easy for you to choose your favorite.

4. Wallpaper

Moradia Algarve 2012, Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha Mediterranean style dressing room
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha

Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha

If you are looking for a low maintenance option for transforming your entrance then using wallpapers can also be an excellent idea.

5. Storage unit

Restelo, Stoc Casa Interiores Stoc Casa Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Turquoise
Stoc Casa Interiores

Stoc Casa Interiores
Stoc Casa Interiores
Stoc Casa Interiores

To utilise your entry space well including storage units can be a good choice. These units can be used for storing your keys and other small items.

6. Family pictures

AS Apartment - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MUDA Home Design

AS Apartment—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

If you have a long hallway near your entrance then filling it up with pictures of family members can be a good way to take a trip down the memory lane.


7. Curio cabinet

MORADIA ALENTEJO, Artica by CSS Artica by CSS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Artica by CSS

Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS

Curio cabinets are not just made for living rooms. You can customize these cabinets to fit your entrance space and also use them as a partition between two areas.

8. Bright colour door

My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

If you want to make, your main entrance seems lively then adding a bright colour door is highly recommended.

9. Ceramic pots

SOUTHERN COMFORT, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Rustic style living room
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

For those of you who love the rustic decor, adding ceramic pots like these is worth a shot.

10. Paintings

Casa JCSP, XYZ Arquitectos Associados XYZ Arquitectos Associados Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
XYZ Arquitectos Associados

XYZ Arquitectos Associados
XYZ Arquitectos Associados
XYZ Arquitectos Associados

For creating an entrance that looks grand incorporating Victorian-style paintings is something that you can try.

11. Candle stands

Prédio Turístico em Santa Catarina, Lisboa, alma portuguesa alma portuguesa Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

Adding a similar wall mounted candle stands to your main entrance is another way to make the space look upbeat.

12. Decorative wall

Apartamento Alma Lusa, uma casa portuguesa, com certeza!, alma portuguesa alma portuguesa Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

Decorating your entrance hallway with just one item is obsolete. You can use a mix of different things like designer tiles, small mirrors, and pictures to create an amazing looking focal wall.

13. Coat hanger

Casa Sul, um lugar onde se sente a alma portuguesa. , alma portuguesa alma portuguesa Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

These wooden coat hangers are also a great decorating accessory when it comes to entrance hallways. You can also use them for hanging your bags and umbrellas.

14. Back-lights

THE AZÓIA´S JEWEL, pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Wood effect
pedro quintela studio

THE AZÓIA´S JEWEL

pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

Backlights are not just meant for walls or ceilings rather you can use them in different places like your staircase and floor to make the area stand out.

15. Stools

PASSAGEWAY, GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores

GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores

Adding stools or small seating arrangements to your entrance is another way to utilise the space to its fullest.

16. Shoe rack

DECORAÇÃO DE HOSTEL - Piso 2 (Tato), White Glam White Glam Commercial spaces Hotels
White Glam

White Glam
White Glam
White Glam

If you like storing your footwears near the entrance then adding a modern shoe rack can be a very good idea.

17. Wall clock

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

Another great alternative for wall decoration are these vintage wall clocks. These clocks come in various designs which give you a wide range to select.

18. Potted plants

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

The best way to make your entrance look beautiful and also incorporate positivity into your home is by adding potted plants.

19. Carpet

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Carpets or small floor mats can also be an ideal way of transforming your main entrance. Placing these mats near the entrance is a good way of keeping dust particles away from your living room.

20. Colour combination

Beach House, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

To beautify any place, it is important that you colour coordinate your decor. Opting for white layout is the best way to give a modern touch to your home and also make it look clean.

21. Sign boards

AZARUJINHA – EXTREME RECOVER - BEFORE&AFTER, Staging Factory Staging Factory Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Including customised sign boards or nameplate is the perfect option when it comes to decorating your main entrance door.

22. Wall hooks

Caminha Refurbishment, Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs MDF Blue
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

Caminha Refurbishment

Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

If you want to use the vertical space in your entrance hallway for storage then incorporating these wall hooks is a must. These hooks take no floor space making them ideal for narrow hallways.

23. Artificial trees

Vale do Lobo, Zenaida Lima Fotografia Zenaida Lima Fotografia Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

For those of you who have a wide entrance area, covering it with tall artificial trees is something worth considering. It will make the hallway look complete and natural.

24. lamps

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you do not want to add an excessive amount of light fixtures to your entrance, then these table lamps are the perfect alternative.

25. Decor pieces

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Transforming your main entrance using different decor pieces like wooden boxes or planters is also recommended for customising the look.

Check out our ideabooks for more such tips. 

आपके बाथरूम को बदलने के लिए 12 रचनात्मक और सस्ता तरीके


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks