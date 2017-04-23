A luxurious home for modern Indian families

With an area of 3875sqft at its disposal, this beautiful and lavish home offers stunning sea views and tons of comfort. Elegant woodworks appear throughout the residence, along with soft shades of white, grey and beige to make the ambiance warm and soothing. Trendy furniture, aesthetic lighting and unique designs add to the attraction as well. Big Indian families who love to live like royalty will surely love this home, where there is equal scope for relaxing, entertaining and working. Even the bathrooms are luxurious getaways from everyday stress! So read on to know more about this creation by the architects at Art.Chitecture.
From this vantage point, you can admire the unusual and layered coffee table in dark wood. Books, artefacts and candles deck its different levels, while a massive mirror opposite the sofa make the living area appear expansive and airy.
The living space opens up to a big and airy balcony through wall-to-wall glass doors and offers breathtaking views of blue waters. Naturally, it also stays flooded with sunlight during daytime, though the translucent curtains can be drawn when it’s too hot.
Grey, white and wood make up the colour scheme here, with a luxurious L-shaped sofa and vintage style chairs offering cosy seating. The printed cushions as well as the elegant rug lend visual depth to this living space.
A large and beautiful wooden table surrounded by fashionable chairs make mealtimes memorable in this dining space. Industrial chic lamps hang over the seating, while the wine cellar is a wood and glass affair that impresses with its uniqueness.
Plush white chairs make the media room very inviting, while dark wooden panelling lends warmth. The framed poster proclaims the owner’s love for “The Godfather”, a timeless movie.
The home theatre is large yet sleek and rendered in white and light wood for a simple look.
Wood in a very glossy finish adorns the left side of this corridor, making it look regal almost. Wood appears around the artworks on the right side as well as the ceiling to balance the design scheme. Mellow but convenient lighting is the reason why this passage seems so magical!
A fashionable bed and a wood and white colour scheme make this bedroom cosy and attractive. Grey bedding and patterned cushions lend some subtle contrast, while indirect lighting offers a stylish edge. Sliding glass doors connect this room with a lovely airy balcony and the sea, so that you always feel refreshed!
The wood and white wall unit opposite the bed is simple, practical and elegant. The central portion has been cleverly devoted to the TV and a work desk.
A heady mix of down-lights and indirect lighting make this bathroom a fashionable getaway from worries and exhaustion. The smart combination of clear glass, frosted glass and mirrors help too, while wood lends cosiness.
