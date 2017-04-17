Your browser is out-of-date.

25 pictures of wooden furniture for Indian households

Ritika Tiwari
Devon Oak Furniture
Durability is something that most of us look for while selecting the perfect furniture for our home. You can easily find different types of wooden furniture and fixtures that would complement your interiors and would also last long. To give you an idea of what all you can incorporate in your home here are 25 pictures of wooden furniture. 

1. Wooden bed

Devon Oak Bed
We all need sturdy beds in our rooms and choosing this type of wooden bed can be a perfect alternative for your home. 

2. Wooden curio cabinet

Devon Oak Bookcase
To make your living room look beautiful adding a similar looking wooden curio cabinet can be an excellent choice.

3. Wooden decor cabinet

Devon Oak Bookcase
For those of you who are looking for a small wooden decor cabinet then opting for this design is highly recommended.

4. Wooden dual-storage unit

Devon Oak Sideboard
These dual wooden storage units can be a great addition to your living room for storing essentials.

5. Wooden triple-storage unit

Devon Oak Sideboard
In case you are looking for additional storage units for your rooms then these draw and cabinet combos are worth a shot.

6. Wooden shoe rack and settee

Devon Oak TV Unit
Shoe racks like these can be placed near your main entrance to make it convenient for you to store your footwears.


7. Hallway storage unit

Devon Oak TV Unit
For those of you who have a big family storage units like these are essential for hallways. This unit can be used for storing shoes as well as your gardening and household tools.

8. Wooden corner cabinet

Devon Oak TV Unit
Finding the perfect cabinets to be placed in corners of your rooms can often be difficult. But by opting for this design you will be able to use the space well and include maximum storage.

9. Wooden crockery cupboard

Devon Oak Cabinet
Incorporating wood in your kitchen can also be made simple by using this glass door crockery cupboard.

10. Wooden low-rise cabinet

Devon Oak Cabinet
This wooden low rise cabinet is perfect for additional storage and can be placed in any part of the house due to its sleek design.

11. Wooden Square cabinet

Devon Oak Cabinet
Another design that you can use for covering the corners of your room is this square cabinet. You can also put decor pieces like vases or bowls to make them look beautiful.

12. Wooden sideboard storage

Devon Oak Sideboard
These wooden sideboard storage units are perfect for your bathrooms. You can store your linens and bath essentials like shampoos and soaps without taking much space.

13. Wooden side tables

Devon Oak Bedside Cabinet
Wooden side tables can also be a great way of incorporating durable furniture in your house. You can place these tables on either side of your sofas as well.

14. Wooden chest of drawers

Devon Oak Wellington
If you are looking for a simple chest of drawers then this design is perfect for you. These units can be used for storing clothes as well as books.

15. Wooden TV unit

Devon Oak Chest
For those of you who are looking for a wooden Tv unit using this dual chest cabinets can be a great alternative.

16. Wooden center table

Devon Oak Coffee Table
With the help of similar looking wooden centre table's you will be able to enhance the beauty of your living room and also have a long-lasting piece of furniture.

17. Wooden lamp tables

Devon Oak Lamp Table
If you love lamps then these wooden tables are a must. You can also add glass tops to these tables to make them look regal.

18. Wooden Study table

Devon Oak Console Table
If you are looking to incorporate a small study table in your kids room then opting for something similar is highly advice. These tables also provide enough storage space for basic writing materials.

19. Wooden coffee table

Devon Oak Coffee Table
Coffee table is another piece of furniture that is becoming popular day by day. These tables can be placed between your sofas or sitting arrangements and can also be used for outdoors.

20. Wooden single-drawer table

Devon Oak Side Table
For those of you who like to store their keys and other knick-knacks near the entrance then incorporating this single drawer table can be a great idea.

21. Wooden kids bedside table

Devon Oak Lamp Table
Having durable furniture in kids room is important and for this reason, these small bedside tables can be an excellent option for your little one's bedroom.

22. Wooden nest of tables

Devon Oak Table Nest
Including a wooden nest of tables is highly recommended as these tables can serve various purposes. They can be used as coffee tables, side tables, and even lamp tables.

23. Wooden dining table

Devon Oak Dining Table
To make your dining room look grand using a similar looking wooden dining table can be worth a shot. You can also add wooden chairs to make the room look beautiful.

24. Wooden multi-functional unit

Devon Oak Blanket Box
This multifunctional wooden unit can be used as storage as well as a settee which makes it a must have for any Indian home.

25. Wooden wardrobe

Devon Oak Wardrobe
Wardrobes are another essential for every home and incorporating these wooden cupboards can be a great idea to store your formals.

Check out our other ideabooks for more furniture designs. 

A luxurious Indian home full of wooden warmth
Which one of these wooden furniture would you want to own immediately?


