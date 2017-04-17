25 pictures of wooden furniture for Indian households

Durability is something that most of us look for while selecting the perfect furniture for our home. You can easily find different types of wooden furniture and fixtures that would complement your interiors and would also last long. To give you an idea of what all you can incorporate in your home here are 25 pictures of wooden furniture.
We all need sturdy beds in our rooms and choosing this type of wooden bed can be a perfect alternative for your home.
To make your living room look beautiful adding a similar looking wooden curio cabinet can be an excellent choice.
For those of you who are looking for a small wooden decor cabinet then opting for this design is highly recommended.
These dual wooden storage units can be a great addition to your living room for storing essentials.
In case you are looking for additional storage units for your rooms then these draw and cabinet combos are worth a shot.
Shoe racks like these can be placed near your main entrance to make it convenient for you to store your footwears.
For those of you who have a big family storage units like these are essential for hallways. This unit can be used for storing shoes as well as your gardening and household tools.
Finding the perfect cabinets to be placed in corners of your rooms can often be difficult. But by opting for this design you will be able to use the space well and include maximum storage.
Incorporating wood in your kitchen can also be made simple by using this glass door crockery cupboard.
This wooden low rise cabinet is perfect for additional storage and can be placed in any part of the house due to its sleek design.
Another design that you can use for covering the corners of your room is this square cabinet. You can also put decor pieces like vases or bowls to make them look beautiful.
These wooden sideboard storage units are perfect for your bathrooms. You can store your linens and bath essentials like shampoos and soaps without taking much space.
Wooden side tables can also be a great way of incorporating durable furniture in your house. You can place these tables on either side of your sofas as well.
If you are looking for a simple chest of drawers then this design is perfect for you. These units can be used for storing clothes as well as books.
For those of you who are looking for a wooden Tv unit using this dual chest cabinets can be a great alternative.
With the help of similar looking wooden centre table's you will be able to enhance the beauty of your living room and also have a long-lasting piece of furniture.
If you love lamps then these wooden tables are a must. You can also add glass tops to these tables to make them look regal.
If you are looking to incorporate a small study table in your kids room then opting for something similar is highly advice. These tables also provide enough storage space for basic writing materials.
Coffee table is another piece of furniture that is becoming popular day by day. These tables can be placed between your sofas or sitting arrangements and can also be used for outdoors.
For those of you who like to store their keys and other knick-knacks near the entrance then incorporating this single drawer table can be a great idea.
Having durable furniture in kids room is important and for this reason, these small bedside tables can be an excellent option for your little one's bedroom.
Including a wooden nest of tables is highly recommended as these tables can serve various purposes. They can be used as coffee tables, side tables, and even lamp tables.
To make your dining room look grand using a similar looking wooden dining table can be worth a shot. You can also add wooden chairs to make the room look beautiful.
This multifunctional wooden unit can be used as storage as well as a settee which makes it a must have for any Indian home.
Wardrobes are another essential for every home and incorporating these wooden cupboards can be a great idea to store your formals.
