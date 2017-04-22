Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A regal family home full of beautiful details in Kerela

Justwords Justwords
A Class & Royal Look, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

To live life king size, you often need a home which combines elegant furnishing, gorgeous colours and classy materials with creativity. And the architects at Premdas Krishna in Kerala were aware of it, while doing up this spacious residence. Hence, they combined stylish woodwork with modern furniture pieces and tasteful decor accents for a unique and royal look. Vibrant and funky wallpapers and sleek storage solutions add to the attraction here.

Cosy family room

A Class & Royal Look, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style living room
Premdas Krishna

A Class & Royal Look

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Comfy seating and a fashionable TV unit with slim floating shelves for decorative display make the family room inviting and entertaining. Pops of colour appear here and there through the cushions and the funky rug, to lend personality to the space. Mellow lighting and soft drapes enhance the relaxing quotient of the room.

Graceful open plan living

A Class & Royal Look, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style living room
Premdas Krishna

A Class & Royal Look

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Owing to an open plan layout, the living and dining areas merge with each other seamlessly, making the interior seem bright and spacious. Modern woodworks appear every now and then to lend warmth and elegance, while floral prints on the yellow wallpaper behind the TV add gracefulness.  We also love the fashionable crockery unit near the dining table.

Vibrant and chic

A Class & Royal Look, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

A Class & Royal Look

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Blues and violets make for a very vibrant and beautiful statement in the guest living room. An artsy wall clock and sleek wooden touches lend to the aesthetic factor.

Wooden splendour for puja room

A Class & Royal Look, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Building,Property,Fixture,Door,Wood,Window,Interior design,Architecture,Hall,Floor
Premdas Krishna

A Class & Royal Look

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Dark wood defines both the approach to the puja room as well as its lovely interiors. It contrasts the creamy white walls and floor, besides infusing the space with warmth. White pebbles and tiny potted greens make a Zen statement on either side of the passage, while the wood and glass temple doors come with pretty brass bells.

Funky guest bedroom

A Class & Royal Look, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

A Class & Royal Look

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Though neutral-hued, this guest bedroom looks funky with its alphabetically inspired wallpaper. Sleek wooden touches around the windows and the modern bed offer a warm vibe, while cosy textiles promise sweet dreams.

Hope you derived ample inspiration from this tour. Here’s another story if you need more ideas - A stylish and comfortable 4bhk apartment in Surat, Gujarat

A stylish and comfortable 2bhk Pune apartment
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks