A regal family home full of beautiful details in Kerela

To live life king size, you often need a home which combines elegant furnishing, gorgeous colours and classy materials with creativity. And the architects at Premdas Krishna in Kerala were aware of it, while doing up this spacious residence. Hence, they combined stylish woodwork with modern furniture pieces and tasteful decor accents for a unique and royal look. Vibrant and funky wallpapers and sleek storage solutions add to the attraction here.
Comfy seating and a fashionable TV unit with slim floating shelves for decorative display make the family room inviting and entertaining. Pops of colour appear here and there through the cushions and the funky rug, to lend personality to the space. Mellow lighting and soft drapes enhance the relaxing quotient of the room.
Owing to an open plan layout, the living and dining areas merge with each other seamlessly, making the interior seem bright and spacious. Modern woodworks appear every now and then to lend warmth and elegance, while floral prints on the yellow wallpaper behind the TV add gracefulness. We also love the fashionable crockery unit near the dining table.
Blues and violets make for a very vibrant and beautiful statement in the guest living room. An artsy wall clock and sleek wooden touches lend to the aesthetic factor.
Dark wood defines both the approach to the puja room as well as its lovely interiors. It contrasts the creamy white walls and floor, besides infusing the space with warmth. White pebbles and tiny potted greens make a Zen statement on either side of the passage, while the wood and glass temple doors come with pretty brass bells.
Though neutral-hued, this guest bedroom looks funky with its alphabetically inspired wallpaper. Sleek wooden touches around the windows and the modern bed offer a warm vibe, while cosy textiles promise sweet dreams.
