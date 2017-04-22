Your browser is out-of-date.

A stylish and comfortable 2bhk Pune apartment

Justwords Justwords
Residential, S2A studio
Owned by a nuclear family of 3, this 2bhk flat in Shivajinagar, Pune, is elegant, soothing and very functional. The clients had wished for spacious and modern interiors to entertain guests who frequently drop over. And that is exactly what the interior architects at S2A Studio delivered. Sleek and simple designs, cosy furnishing, soft neutral colours, aesthetic lighting and adequate storage solutions make living in this apartment very attractive. Minimal decor accents lead to a spacious and airy feel, while large glass windows flood all areas with natural light. Both bedrooms are quite large and come with convenient workstations.

Stylish partition

Residential, S2A studio
A sleek console table with slim wooden columns above separates the living space from the rest of the home. This is a smart way of demarcating different areas without hampering the open feeling that comes from the free passage of light and air.

Elegant living

Residential, S2A studio
Rendered in soothing neutral hues and equipped with golden lighting, the living space looks welcoming and very sophisticated. The long dark sofa is comfortable as well as contrasting, while the niches behind it lend a decorative feel. A textured wall panel holds the minimalist TV unit and adds visual depth to the space.

Subtly luxurious bedroom

Residential, S2A studio
Soft whites and creams dominate this beautiful and calm bedroom to make it look bright and spacious. The large bed has been partly fitted into an alcove for a cosy feel. Golden glow from the lamps, a couple of trendy chairs and a wall-mounted work desk fitted inside another alcove make this room inviting and functional. Part of the flooring is also wood-clad for warmth.

Residential, S2A studio
From this angle, you can admire the glossy inbuilt wardrobe and the golden indirect lighting defining the design of the false ceiling.

Simple yet stately

Residential, S2A studio
A long mirror right above the bed’s headboard makes this room appear spacious, airy and elegant. Colours are neutral and soothing, while the textiles are plush. Softly glowing lamps simply add to the relaxing ambiance.

Residential, S2A studio
This bedroom too features a large and fashionable wardrobe, and a workstation near the large glass window. The presence of twin beds makes it easy to accommodate an overnight guest.

For more ideas, read another story - An elegant and modern Mumbai apartment of 3700sqft

10 innovative wardrobe designs that you will come across
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


