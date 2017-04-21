A contemporary 3bhk apartment for a happy family in Pune

When a couple with 2 children approached the interior architects at S2A Studio to design and adorn their 3bhk apartment at Swarnavillas in Pune, the professionals decided to focus on both aesthetics and functionality. The clients had recently shifted from USA and were keen to make their residence child-friendly, storage-friendly and convenient for everyday living. They also wanted the right environment to work from home. Hence, sleek and trendy furniture pieces were brought in and the colour scheme was kept mainly neutral and warm. As you begin the tour, you will also see how stylish lighting and creative panelling contribute to the visual appeal of the interior. Fashionable wardrobes and cabinets offer tons of storage room, while the kids’ bedroom wows with random vibrant touches.
A large and plush bed, stylish backlit wall panelling and elegant lamps make this neutral bedroom very relaxing and cosy.
Dark wooden claddings and a stylish shoe cabinet make the entrance foyer warm and inviting. The mirror and vases lend visual appeal.
Soothing shades of grey, white and teal blue make this living space serene and sophisticated. The furniture is neat and comfy, a large window brings in ample sunlight, and the wall decor with triangular mirrors is truly unique.
Glossy and textured sliding doors in grey separate the living from the dining. When open, they allow the home to enjoy an expansive layout.
Gorgeous backlit wall panelling, dark wooden elements and modern furniture in cream contribute to the elegance of this dining space.
Black, white, grey and beige make up the colour scheme in this spacious and adequately lit kitchen. Smooth cabinets, mosaic backsplashes and artworks create a very functional and pleasing ambience.
Large glass windows bring in tons of sunlight, while sheer drapes offer a dreamy vibe. The teal chairs are perfect for morning teas or cosy chats before bedtime.
The wardrobe here is a gleaming and very trendy black and white affair, and also features a dressing unit on the side.
Stylish bunk beds save space in the kids’ bedroom without compromising the little ones’ privacy. The staircase leading to the upper bed features inbuilt and colourful shelves for a playful touch.
The corner near the large window has been cleverly reserved for the neat study station, with teal blue chairs lending some life here.
We also love how an entire wall has been devoted to glossy storage units, a wall-mounted TV, a beautiful mural and the door to the bathroom.
Dark wood, grey and white join hands to make this minimalistic bedroom look sharp and classy. The rug offers comfort underfoot, while the mirrored wall panel is an aesthetic touch.
Opposite the bed is a small settee with cushions for cosy seating. The side table allows you to write or even display artefacts if you want.
The workstation is L-shaped and features smooth cabinets and drawers for storing books, stationery, laptops and more. Don’t miss the textured grey wall, which makes for a very interesting backdrop here.
