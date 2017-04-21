A contemporary 3bhk apartment for a happy family in Pune

When a couple with 2 children approached the interior architects at S2A Studio to design and adorn their 3bhk apartment at Swarnavillas in Pune, the professionals decided to focus on both aesthetics and functionality. The clients had recently shifted from USA and were keen to make their residence child-friendly, storage-friendly and convenient for everyday living. They also wanted the right environment to work from home. Hence, sleek and trendy furniture pieces were brought in and the colour scheme was kept mainly neutral and warm. As you begin the tour, you will also see how stylish lighting and creative panelling contribute to the visual appeal of the interior. Fashionable wardrobes and cabinets offer tons of storage room, while the kids’ bedroom wows with random vibrant touches.