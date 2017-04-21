A magnificent 3-storied Chennai residence with cosy interiors

Aptly named “Urban Nest”, this large and luxurious residence boasts of elaborate designing and stylish connection with natural elements. With a built-up area of 5250sqft, this Vastu-compliant house accommodates different generations of the same family in the very heart of Chennai. Every floor comprises of 5 bedrooms, kitchen and dining, while a media room and swimming pool keep all inhabitants entertained. Open plan layouts on each floor, cleverly-positioned skylights and lavish use of glass allow the family to admire the manicured garden outside while ensuring a sunny, airy feel inside. Artificial golden lighting, sober hues and sleek, trendy designs make the interiors shine after dark. Earthy elements like wood and stone have been used generously both outside and inside the house to create a warm and inviting impression. We are sure you are intrigued by now to further explore this creation by the architects at Aadyam Design Studio. Let’s begin.
The lavish use of white and glass makes the house appear massive and bright on the backside. Multiple balconies, a rooftop terrace, and windows in various sizes open up the interiors to the lush outdoors. Neat lines make the structure appear truly modern.
Creative texture play defines the lofty front facade of the house, with a tall stone-clad column visually separating the structure into two volumes. Stone appears on the boundary wall as well, while wood appears on the gates and around the windows and balconies. Clumps of green bushes lend a refreshing touch to the facade.
Brown tiles on the floor, elegant woodwork and golden lighting make the interior cosy and inviting. Stone tiles clad the wall at the far end, while the staircase wows with its partially floating look. Slim steel cables offer support along the steps instead of traditional balustrades, ensuring an industrial appeal.
The walls of the staircase in some places are clad with rugged stones for a rustic look, with wood and steel detailing offering uniqueness. Sleek niches have also been built into such walls to display ethnic artefacts.
One of the living areas makes use of myriad patterns such as stripes, waves, checks and floral to make a stylish impression. The colour palette is brown and cream, but the printed upholstery steals the show here.
Smooth creamy white walls pair with dark wooden cabinets and neat backsplash tiles to make this kitchen warm and soothing. A mix of golden indirect lighting, stylish pendant lights and some down-lights make the space convenient for culinary chores. The U-shaped layout is spacious enough, and the countertop offers tons of room for prepping, cooking and plating.
Unlike the kitchen you saw before, this one uses both light and dark wood to make a contrasting and bright statement. The earthy tone of the backsplash lends energy to the space, while golden lighting makes for a cosy ambience.
Dark wood and golden lighting define the comfortable appeal of the minimalistic media room. Plush beanbags offer cosy seating here, while the wavy contours of the false ceiling are ingenious.
Rich woodwork dominates this bedroom no matter which way you look! From the trendy wardrobe and study unit to the super-stylish bed and the ultramodern false ceiling, wood has been used creatively to achieve a unique and warm look. Golden indirect lighting further enhances the shapes and lines of the room.
Folding glass doors open up the interiors to the big and refreshing pool in the backyard. The serene water body can be viewed from the balconies as well, and we love how plants lend an oasis-like vibe here.
The pool overlooks the lush and landscaped garden with a small fountain on one side. Dense bushes and pretty foliage make this a very refreshing space for lazing around, sunbathing and hosting picnics.
