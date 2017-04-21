Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A magnificent 3-storied Chennai residence with cosy interiors

Justwords Justwords
URBAN NEST, Aadyam Design Studio Aadyam Design Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Aptly named “Urban Nest”, this large and luxurious residence boasts of elaborate designing and stylish connection with natural elements. With a built-up area of 5250sqft, this Vastu-compliant house accommodates different generations of the same family in the very heart of Chennai. Every floor comprises of 5 bedrooms, kitchen and dining, while a media room and swimming pool keep all inhabitants entertained. Open plan layouts on each floor, cleverly-positioned skylights and lavish use of glass allow the family to admire the manicured garden outside while ensuring a sunny, airy feel inside. Artificial golden lighting, sober hues and sleek, trendy designs make the interiors shine after dark. Earthy elements like wood and stone have been used generously both outside and inside the house to create a warm and inviting impression. We are sure you are intrigued by now to further explore this creation by the architects at Aadyam Design Studio. Let’s begin.

Elegant rear view

URBAN NEST, Aadyam Design Studio Aadyam Design Studio Modern houses
Aadyam Design Studio

URBAN NEST

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

The lavish use of white and glass makes the house appear massive and bright on the backside. Multiple balconies, a rooftop terrace, and windows in various sizes open up the interiors to the lush outdoors. Neat lines make the structure appear truly modern.

Impressive front facade

URBAN NEST, Aadyam Design Studio Aadyam Design Studio Modern houses
Aadyam Design Studio

URBAN NEST

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

Creative texture play defines the lofty front facade of the house, with a tall stone-clad column visually separating the structure into two volumes. Stone appears on the boundary wall as well, while wood appears on the gates and around the windows and balconies. Clumps of green bushes lend a refreshing touch to the facade.

Earthy and soothing

URBAN NEST, Aadyam Design Studio Aadyam Design Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Aadyam Design Studio

URBAN NEST

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

Brown tiles on the floor, elegant woodwork and golden lighting make the interior cosy and inviting. Stone tiles clad the wall at the far end, while the staircase wows with its partially floating look. Slim steel cables offer support along the steps instead of traditional balustrades, ensuring an industrial appeal.

Creative ideas

URBAN NEST, Aadyam Design Studio Aadyam Design Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Aadyam Design Studio

URBAN NEST

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

The walls of the staircase in some places are clad with rugged stones for a rustic look, with wood and steel detailing offering uniqueness. Sleek niches have also been built into such walls to display ethnic artefacts.

Pattern play in the living

URBAN NEST, Aadyam Design Studio Aadyam Design Studio Modern living room
Aadyam Design Studio

URBAN NEST

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

One of the living areas makes use of myriad patterns such as stripes, waves, checks and floral to make a stylish impression. The colour palette is brown and cream, but the printed upholstery steals the show here.

Spacious and cosy kitchen

URBAN NEST, Aadyam Design Studio Aadyam Design Studio Modern kitchen Glass
Aadyam Design Studio

URBAN NEST

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

Smooth creamy white walls pair with dark wooden cabinets and neat backsplash tiles to make this kitchen warm and soothing. A mix of golden indirect lighting, stylish pendant lights and some down-lights make the space convenient for culinary chores. The U-shaped layout is spacious enough, and the countertop offers tons of room for prepping, cooking and plating.


Simple but cheerful

URBAN NEST, Aadyam Design Studio Aadyam Design Studio Modern kitchen Glass
Aadyam Design Studio

URBAN NEST

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

Unlike the kitchen you saw before, this one uses both light and dark wood to make a contrasting and bright statement. The earthy tone of the backsplash lends energy to the space, while golden lighting makes for a cosy ambience.

Minimalist den

URBAN NEST, Aadyam Design Studio Aadyam Design Studio Modern media room
Aadyam Design Studio

URBAN NEST

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

Dark wood and golden lighting define the comfortable appeal of the minimalistic media room. Plush beanbags offer cosy seating here, while the wavy contours of the false ceiling are ingenious.

A bedroom full of wooden splendour

URBAN NEST, Aadyam Design Studio Aadyam Design Studio Modern style bedroom
Aadyam Design Studio

URBAN NEST

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

Rich woodwork dominates this bedroom no matter which way you look! From the trendy wardrobe and study unit to the super-stylish bed and the ultramodern false ceiling, wood has been used creatively to achieve a unique and warm look. Golden indirect lighting further enhances the shapes and lines of the room.

Refreshing pool

URBAN NEST, Aadyam Design Studio Aadyam Design Studio Modern garden
Aadyam Design Studio

URBAN NEST

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

Folding glass doors open up the interiors to the big and refreshing pool in the backyard. The serene water body can be viewed from the balconies as well, and we love how plants lend an oasis-like vibe here.

Verdant garden

URBAN NEST, Aadyam Design Studio Aadyam Design Studio Modern garden
Aadyam Design Studio

URBAN NEST

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

The pool overlooks the lush and landscaped garden with a small fountain on one side. Dense bushes and pretty foliage make this a very refreshing space for lazing around, sunbathing and hosting picnics.

Here’s another tour - A breathtaking 3bhk flat of 1500sqft in Alwar, Rajasthan

शयनकक्ष की शोभा इन 20 कलात्मक अलमारियों से बढ़ाए
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks