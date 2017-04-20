A beautiful and well planned home in New Delhi

When beautiful materials, plush furnishing and creative lighting come together, the effect is simply glamorous! And that is what the interior designers and decorators at RCreation in New Delhi have achieved for this Indian residence. Today, we will take a tour of its spacious and gorgeous bedrooms, the elegant dressing room and a lavish bathroom. Soothing neutral hues like white and grey dominate all functional areas for a calm vibe, while lighting is the king when it comes to decor. Wooden elements appear to lend warmth and character, while the textiles used in the bedrooms promise sheer comfort.
Gorgeous patterns on the bedding, fur throws, and furniture with ornate legs make the daughter’s bedroom a luxurious retreat. Lightly-textured panels alternate with slim mirror strips on the wall holding the TV to create a grand impression here. The fashionable white and pink TV unit comprises of floating shelves and cubbies to offer some storage space.
A large bed with a creative headboard and a couple of stylish chairs make this bedroom very inviting. The wall panelling behind the bed is glossy and comprises of contrasting elements for visual interest. A large window floods the room with sunlight, while abstract patterns on the rug lend some artistic appeal.
White and light-hued wood in glossy finish make up the fashionable TV unit, with niches for organising accessories and showpieces.
Rendered in dark wood and white, this bedroom wows with its cleverly positioned indirect lighting. It is this lighting that accentuates the beauty of the false ceiling, the trendy panelling behind the bed as well as the design of the bed itself. Plush cushions invite you to take a cosy nap, while creative lamps and beautiful patterns on the wardrobe doors offer aesthetic delight.
Elegant shades of white and grey dominate this large and stunning bedroom to complement the wooden accents appearing behind the bed and under the couch on the right. Golden indirect lighting accentuates the design of the wall panelling as well as the wooden platform on which the sofa sits. The bed flaunts luxurious textiles and the chrome lamps are beautiful too.
A sober colour scheme and sliding glass doors opening up to a large balcony make this bedroom a truly soothing affair. Soft upholstery, plump cushions, stylish decor accents and a serene Buddha head add to the attraction. The gorgeously-lit panel behind the bed is especially eye-catching.
Golden indirect lighting, trendy pendant lamps, fashionable wooden furniture and a large mirror make this dressing room as functional as luxurious. The sunny yellow armchair is a true comfort when you have to get dressed or do your makeup.
Premium quality grey and white marble come together to make this spacious bathroom a regal retreat for daily rejuvenation. Transparent glass keeps the shower separate, while the glossy sink unit comes with a sleek mirror and elegant sconce lights. Flowers lend a refreshing touch to the space.
