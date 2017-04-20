Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful home with stylish surprises in Gurgaon

Large and fashionably furnished, this Indian family home is an example of what money and good taste can accomplish. The designers at The Workroom in Gurgaon have adorned each room in unique ways, so that each inhabitant gets to express their personality and desires through the design and decor. From formal to casual, and from modern to vintage, you will come across different decor styles as we explore the residence. Materials like wood, stone and glass have been combined creatively to make impressive statements here and there. Exclusive decor accents and the use of both cool and warm hues make this abode a must see.

Practical entryway

Stylish inbuilt shelves for shoes add tons of functionality to this entryway. Sliding frosted glass doors set in sleek wooden frames keep the shoes away from plain view, yet lend a lightweight look to this space.

Spacious and bright living

The formal living space is expansive and done up in creamy white tones mostly. Luxurious sofas and trendy coffee tables make entertaining a large number of guests easy, while accents like cushions and some stylish woodwork offer contrasting touches. This area opens up to a large and airy balcony and is bathed in sufficient light as well.

Creative surprise!

Here’s another living space done up mostly in soft neutrals, though dark red cushions and stylish pendant lights lend contrast. Besides the lavish furnishing, we love the creative installation done behind the sofa with mirrors.

Classy dining

The “wood, white and glass” dining arrangement looks gorgeous under the dark false ceiling and fashionable lights. The beautiful crockery cabinet on the right is inbuilt and features a circular niche in the centre for accommodating a gorgeous divine figurine.

Serene nook

A tall and elegant statue of Lord Buddha flanked by charming vases makes this nook truly peaceful. The colour palette here is very soothing as well.

Arty!

Creatively designed and beautifully backlit panels like this add artistic and luxurious touches to the interiors.


Inviting media room

It’s impressive how an entire wall has been dedicated to books in this cosy media room. A bright yellow couch, stylish leather armchairs, a vintage style trunk for coffee table and a vibrant rug create a very interesting and welcoming atmosphere here. Colourful cushions excite your senses, while mellow lights help you relax.

Elegant and minimal bedroom

Sleek and minimal designs, modern furniture and plush textiles make this master bedroom look spacious and comfortable. Soothing grey and white hues join hands to enhance the elegant vibe, while the wallpaper behind the bed lends some visual interest.

Playful haven for the little ones

Colourful inbuilt storage, charming wall decals and a smart study station make the kids’ bedroom fun and attractive. A large window brings in lots of sunlight, while the trendy furniture ensures complete comfort while sleeping, studying or playing.

Sensible dressing room

Inbuilt wardrobes with sliding doors and bright white surfaces are the reasons why this dressing room looks functional and spacious. There is ample room for moving around as you choose your outfit for the day and get dressed in front of the tall mirror.

Grand bathroom

Rendered in brown, white and grey, this bathroom looks modern and cosy. Trendy sanitary fixtures and ample lighting ensure daily convenience, while the golden sink wows with its grandeur.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


