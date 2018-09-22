Your browser is out-of-date.

Affordable kitchen decor tips

Dayan Buensuceso—homify Dayan Buensuceso—homify
Ixia L-shaped Kitchen, CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited Modern kitchen Plywood Blue
So you're at the point of decorating your kitchen but you take a halt because you suddenly realize that you don't know what or even how to decorate. That's where we come in and assist you with these 15 tips that might just be what you're looking for.

1. Classy kitchen

homify Modern kitchen Marble White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Classic kitchens are those that work with almost anything because of their neutral color palette. This kitchen, for example, has that particular ambiance which seamlessly looks sophisticated. The lights along the cabinets and shelves provide an extra oomph.

2. Multiple featured

Proposed Interior Of 3BHK Flat, KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY Classic style kitchen
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

Proposed Interior Of 3BHK Flat

KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY
KANAKIA INTERIOR AND CONSULTANCY

A kitchen that carries many features can also work just like this one where you have two solid colors of white and red offset by the grainy effect of the granite counter top and floor. The matching leafy details also coordinate and perk the look of the area.

3. Neat patterns

2 BHK in country Style Interiors , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Country style kitchen Plywood Green Cabinetry,Property,Building,Countertop,Kitchen,Wood,Shelving,Interior design,Flooring,House
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

2 BHK in country Style Interiors

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

Patterns along the walls and cabinets may be made to coordinate with a slight difference in size just like the diagonal wall tiles against the criss-cross of the cabinet doors here. Tame that design by infusing relaxing tones such as the sea green color here over neutral browns and white.

4. Black luxury

Residential Apartment , S2A studio S2A studio Modern kitchen Furniture,Building,Cabinetry,Table,Wood,Countertop,Living room,Chair,House,Grey
S2A studio

Residential Apartment

S2A studio
S2A studio
S2A studio

A simple black can be enhanced by using black marble. Not only is it sophisticated-looking but it also instantly works with the neutral colors in this area. To modernize it, you can use steel and glass details plus some good lighting.

5. Rustic chic

Kavardhara Villa , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Rustic style kitchen
Inscape Designers

Kavardhara Villa

Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers
Inscape Designers

A rustic kitchen can include patterned tiles, curlicued shelves, and other wooden details. It evokes that whole Moroccan and even Caribbean vibes that spice up your cooking section.

6. A small yet smart kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This kitchen is fully-equipped with cupboards, cabinets, and lots of other storage areas in spite of its small size. Because these facilities are pushed against the walls, you have more space to run around at.


7. Sultry cooking station

Lively Kitchen AAMRAPALI BHOGLE Classic style kitchen Glass Red Cabinetry,Automotive design,Countertop,Interior design,Building,Flooring,Floor,Kitchen appliance,Display case,Eyewear
AAMRAPALI BHOGLE

Lively Kitchen

AAMRAPALI BHOGLE
AAMRAPALI BHOGLE
AAMRAPALI BHOGLE

If you're going for something bold and beautiful, then this red and lucid kitchen might be for you. With the use of glassware and metallic elements plus subtle patterns, you get this modern and ultra-chic kitchen.

8. Wood and metal

Interior, Perfect Interiors Perfect Interiors Classic style kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Kitchen,Wood,Interior design,Drawer,Sink,Wood stain,Flooring,Floor
Perfect Interiors

Interior

Perfect Interiors
Perfect Interiors
Perfect Interiors

A rectangular-shaped kitchen can be made more interesting by using wooden cabinets, black stone counter tops and other industrial pieces of equipment. These sound basic but they definitely go a long way in terms of style and class.

9. Shades of grey

Impressive..., Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style kitchen
Premdas Krishna

Impressive…

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

An ombre effect of grey to white may be taken advantage in a kitchen the way the designers did in this one. It's neutral but at the same time effortlessly modern and minimalist combined.

10. Neutrals

counter elegant kitchens & Interiors Modern kitchen Chipboard Beige Cabinetry,Countertop,Building,Tap,Sink,Furniture,Kitchen sink,Kitchen stove,Kitchen,Wood
elegant kitchens &amp; Interiors

counter

elegant kitchens & Interiors
elegant kitchens &amp; Interiors
elegant kitchens & Interiors

We've been talking so much about neutral colors offsetting loud elements in a kitchen because they just do that so well. In any case, you can still opt for an all-neutral kitchen just like this sand-colored one that looks elegant without even trying.

11. Minor details

kitchen front & side counters Bluebell Interiors Modern kitchen Plywood Beige Cabinetry,Kitchen sink,Sink,Tap,Property,Countertop,Building,Drawer,Kitchen,Kitchen stove
Bluebell Interiors

kitchen front & side counters

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

Here's another neutral-toned kitchen with a patterned backsplash that's quaint whichever way you look at it.

12. Sheer luminance

homify Asian style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

When it comes to styling your kitchen but not exaggerating on the details, trust monotone hues with triangular patterns and lighting over those as seen in this small kitchen. Here, sleek surfaces are nicely interrupted by the geometric backsplash patterns and the yellow lights.

13. Sectioned areas

Kitchen Design, Akaar architects Akaar architects Industrial style kitchen
Akaar architects

Kitchen Design

Akaar architects
Akaar architects
Akaar architects

If you've got that extra space, you can attach a center counter to section your kitchen. Note however the neatness of the drawers and cabinets on this one as well as the simple color palette used.

14. Dainty cooking

Ixia L-shaped modular kitchen CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited Modern kitchen Plywood Blue modular kitchen,home interiors,CapriCoast,Bangalore Homes
CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited

Ixia L-shaped modular kitchen

CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited
CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited
CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited

Ever come across those doll house kitchens? Well here's one. It's got that lovely aquamarine tone against white which is as charming for an adult as it can be for a kid. The side is also partitioned by a low wall that's likewise adorned with a potted plant.

15. Details everywhere

KH Küche: Asteiche Natur / Edelstahl, KH System Möbel GmbH KH System Möbel GmbH Rustic style kitchen
KH System Möbel GmbH

KH System Möbel GmbH
KH System Möbel GmbH
KH System Möbel GmbH

Not in a messy sense, this kitchen channels details in a composed manner. Check out the patterns upon patterns on one side here plus the combination of wood, steel, glass, and ceramic elements. In spite of those, everything looks connected or put together because of the coordinated color scheme.

No, Thanks