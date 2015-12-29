A modern home full of wonder

This home in Mexico designed by MIKKAEL KREIS ARCHITECTS is a perfect blend of traditional and modern design. Classic elements have been given a modern twist in this home. Dressed in a unique style this home is a true example where simplicity and style have been fused together to create a home that has charm and character. Let us take a closer look.
A modern twist to this otherwise traditional looking dining area is the wooden flooring and the fact that it is an open dining area right next to the kitchen. In fact a part of the kitchen's counter top has been converted into a seating area by placing three old fashioned barstools with cabriole legs and backrests next to the kitchen counter.
The living room sticks to classic white drapes, tufted sofas, glass top coffee table with metallic figurines as legs and solid side wooden tables with cabriole legs. The modern wooden floor contrasts well with the white ceiling, while a single dark beigish feature wall is tempered by other cream walls. A wood, glass and intricately carved wrought iron main door is both an interesting addition to the living room and brings in more natural light.
This angle of the living room gives us a nice glimpse of the painting behind the sofa which is a close up copy of 'The Creation of Adam', a fresco painting by Michelangelo on the ceiling of Sistine Chapel. There is also a solid wooden cabinet with a bar on another wall and a very antique looking candle stand and an ornate showpiece perched on the cabinet.
The dining area too sticks to the classic old world style of furniture. Be it the round pedestal wooden dining table with a glass top or the wooden dining chairs with upholstered seats, carved wooden backrests and two front cabriole legs. Another side table too brings in a touch of Victorian charm with its curved cabriole legs and glass inlay on top. Candle stand like lamps, painted plates with thick gold borders and a beautiful painting of an angel on the wall are further additions that hark back to an era gone by.
The kitchen is completely modern in it's design but sticks to the traditional feel of the home by opting for wooden finish cabinets. All the appliances in the kitchen are silver in colour just like the silver sleek handles of the cabinets. A white ceiling lamp and two slender inverted wine glass like lamps hanging on top of one of the counter tops keep this kitchen well lit.
The cooking range has been cleverly placed between two lower sections of cabinet drawers, while the silver chimney too has been placed strateigically by altering the size of the cabinets above. Lights on the chimney and below the cabinets are another interesting addition that will come in handy while working in this kitchen.