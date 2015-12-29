A modern home full of wonder

The dining area too sticks to the classic old world style of furniture. Be it the round pedestal wooden dining table with a glass top or the wooden dining chairs with upholstered seats, carved wooden backrests and two front cabriole legs. Another side table too brings in a touch of Victorian charm with its curved cabriole legs and glass inlay on top. Candle stand like lamps, painted plates with thick gold borders and a beautiful painting of an angel on the wall are further additions that hark back to an era gone by.