An apartment exploding with luxury

This apartment in Turkey designed by VAVIEN İÇ MIMARLIK is classic, stylish and shows how various styles can blend together in the same house. While the living and dining area are in classic shades of cream with just a hint of gold here and there, the kitchen and bathroom spice up their white simplicity with golden tiles and fixtures. The two bedrooms on the other hand are each a walk into a different world—one all pink and feminine, the other modern and masculine. So let's take a walk through this home with many facets.