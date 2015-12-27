An apartment exploding with luxury

This apartment in Turkey designed by VAVIEN İÇ MIMARLIK is classic, stylish and shows how various styles can blend together in the same house. While the living and dining area are in classic shades of cream with just a hint of gold here and there, the kitchen and bathroom spice up their white simplicity with golden tiles and fixtures. The two bedrooms on the other hand are each a walk into a different world—one all pink and feminine, the other modern and masculine. So let's take a walk through this home with many facets.
The living room has a predominantly cream and gold scheme. The cream carpet is as intricate as the Victorian sofas and the old fashioned cream coffee table has gold edges and highlights like the sofas. A cream TV console attached to a gold feature wall with interesting LED lights is not the only bright spot in the room. The bright yellow chandelier and lamp fittings on mirrors too take one's breath away. Add to this some white and brown roll-up curtains and the living room looks just exquisite.
The dining room too follows the same cream and gold theme. The vintage dining set consists of a dining table made of solid marble with carved cabriole legs and the French style chairs have matching cabriole legs and cream upholstery with a delicate pattern on them. The rug below the dining area is identical to the one in the living room, as are the white and brown roll-up curtains. The criss-cross mirror front cabinets and the bright yellow chandelier and lamp fittings too stick to the same design as the living room.
The kitchen has been done up in a classic style in pure white. The cabinets are made of white painted wood and glass. Even the tiled counter top and breakfast table are white. The drawer knobs and the tap at the washbasin are golden, as are the tiles above the kitchen counter. This touch of gold helps to break the monotony of the pure white kitchen. The fridge, microwave and OTG are built into the cabinets, while the stove is built into the counter top.
This white tiled bathroom has been given a very ornate look with the use of metallic golden fixtures like taps, shower and railings. The golden round mirror frame and washbasin are both made of metal and stand out because of their solid beauty. White marble floors, subtle intricate patterns on the white tiles and two golden stripes along the tiled walls add a plush touch to this regal bathroom.
This pink and white bedroom is plush and perfect. A four poster bed with white chiffon curtains and multicoloured satin bedspread and cushions is the most stunning thing in this bedroom, but it is by no means the only one. The pink and white floor to ceiling chiffon curtains, the tufted pink chairs and wall and the soft brown rugs are other exquisite touches in this bedroom.
This bedroom with a white painted brick feature wall, a white wooden bed that's lit from below and blue curtains is both modern and masculine. Asymmetrical wooden shelves, a velvet armchair with a metal base and a woven thread rug are other interesting additions to this room.