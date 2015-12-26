A rustic home full of wonder

This wonderful home in Brazil is colourful yet rustic. Designed by TUPINANQUIM ARQUITETURA BRASILIS this beautiful home showcases how rustic elements can be given a modern twist. The whole home as an earthy, homely, relaxed feel which makes this home look even more appealing.
From the outside itself the designers seem to make it clear that while this home is rustic in it's style, there's also a definite modern element about it. The wooden beams of the patio leading to the entrance, the criss-cross wooden tree-house like awning above the open area of the patio and the plants and pebbled pathway stick to the rustic pallet. But the bright red facade with white windows and doors livens things up in modern way.
The living room too is blend of two worlds. The walls are white, the floor is made of cream square modern tiles and the sofa is an off white practical sturdy addition the room. The steps of the stairway on the other hand have a wooden finish and the railing too is wooden. There is a rustic wooden beam right next to the stairs and a beautiful wooden coffee table with two tiers, that has uneven edges but a very glossy varnish.
In a modern twist one wall of the living room next to the stairs is made of glass. But the enclosed indoor garden below the stairs brings in a touch of nature into the room.
The kitchen has a definite rustic feel to it. Be it the rustic wooden dining bench and table or the lamps fashioned out of natural material. Even the stools kept on either sides look like they are parts of a tree's trunk. Only the appliances in this kitchen are modern.
The part orange part tile feature wall, the wooden cabinets and the granite counter top are practical yet have a quaint rustic beauty about them. Painted plates on the feature wall are a classic touch to this otherwise rustic kitchen.
The small modern pool with a tiled area around it is the perfect place to host parties or just chill after a long day. The foldable rustic tables and chairs around it and the French style classic white wrought garden table and chairs in a corner provide ample seating and show the people of this home definitely love to host plenty of guests.
