A home for every fantasy

The living room is in shades of purple and white. The walls, ceiling, tufted sofas and awnings around the windows are all white, as is the modern square coffee table in the centre of the living room, the modern cabinets above the TV and the old fashioned side table. While the Victorian armchairs, the satin cushions on the sofa, the velvet rug and a patterned feature wall are all in shades of purple. Be it classic or modern all the elements in the room make it look very plush.