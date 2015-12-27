A home for every fantasy

This opulent house designed by MIMOZA MIMARLIK in Turkey reflects the grand taste and lifestyle of it's owners. This home has a definite regal feel and has stunning views of the sea and mountains from all it's rooms. The designers have managed to pull off over the top grandeur with elan in this home.
The living room is in shades of purple and white. The walls, ceiling, tufted sofas and awnings around the windows are all white, as is the modern square coffee table in the centre of the living room, the modern cabinets above the TV and the old fashioned side table. While the Victorian armchairs, the satin cushions on the sofa, the velvet rug and a patterned feature wall are all in shades of purple. Be it classic or modern all the elements in the room make it look very plush.
The purple satin upholstery of the chairs and the purple stain curtains are complimented by the tufted white awning and the lacquered white dining table. The ornate middle eastern silver candle-stand, silver and glass cutlery and an intricate glass chandelier add further royal touches to this beautiful dining room overlooking the sea. A balcony next to the dining area provides stunning views of the vistas around.
Another corner of the dining room has a big French window and a small window, both of which provide beautiful views of the sea and mountains around. A tufted satin purple armchair, purple cooloured stain curtains and lacquered white shelves help this corner blend in with the rest of the dining area. But it is the souvenirs collected from around the world, displayed on the shelves here that give this corner a personal touch.
The modern white kitchen has lacquered white cabinet with inbuilt appliances, black counter top and a glass breakfast table with round white chairs with blush coloured satin upholstery. Two floral patterned arm chairs with a modern white side table in a corner provides an excellent place to enjoy the view from the French window behind it which with has the same tufted white awning above the window as the other rooms.
The bedroom too is magnificent with a leather bed with a curved headboard, brown and white satin bedspread, a huge ornate mirror and an exquisite chandelier and beam of lighting on the ceiling above the bed.
A corner of the bedroom has a regal middle eastern style teal satin sofa which has little tufts dangling from the armrests and cushions. There's even a round white pillow with a dangling tuft that completes the feel of a middle eastern home. To add a further grand touch, the front of the wooden dresser here has been painted silver and there is a silver splash on the wall as well. The curtains too have an exotic touch with an intricate black pattern adorning its front.