A wooden home like no other

This modern home designed by ANDREA STORTONI ARCHITETTO in Italy is minimal in it's use of colour, furniture and texture. It has a single strong coherent style throughout. White and brown are the predominant colours in this modern home and glass and lights have been used everywhere to give this home a bigger, brighter feel.
The living and dining area is dressed in shades of brown and white. Brown wooden floors are complimented by medium brown wooden cabinet cum TV console, a wooden dining set for four and a dark brown L shaped leather sofa and coffee table. The wooden floor unlike the furniture is made up many shades of brown. The ceiling and walls are white and well lit by interesting white LED lights. Only the two grey wool poufs provide a break from the brown and white decor.
The kitchen is predominantly white with sprinkles of brown in the form of a big wooden breakfast table and a row of brown cabinets. Everything else from walls to ceiling, counter top to stools is white. The same uneven brown flooring continues in the kitchen.
The tiled white stairs and the brown sunmica floor of the landing create a sharp contrast. As does the minute grainy feel of the stairs and the various shades of brown strips on the sunmica. The glass partitions acts as a railing and the white walls help to make the stairway look more spacious.
The varied brown flooring, white walls and ceiling, and white LED lights are found in the bedroom as well. The bedroom sticks to the brown and white theme but also introduces bits and spurts of cream here and there. The cloth covered foam headboard inbuilt into the wall, the frame of the bed and even quilt and pillows have been kept cream in sharp contrast with the brown floor and bedspread.
The bathroom too has a touch of cream along with the general white and brown scheme of the home. While the upper walls, commode etc are white, the floor is a dark brown sunmica with a wooden feel. The tiles on the walls add a cream touch while a glass door separates the shower area from the rest of the bathroom.
The white tiled patio in front of the house complements the white facade of the house. A potted plant and a tree planted in a mini pebbled garden created by removing a tile beautify and prevent the patio from looking stark and empty.