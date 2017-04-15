50 pictures of modern corridors to inspire you – part 2

In a small home, which isn’t spacious enough to have the washing machine under a kitchen counter or in a separate laundry room, the corridor can turn into a functional space for this purpose. Additionally, tucking away the washer and dryer in the closet doesn’t interfere with the aesthetics of the corridor.
All-white spaces are the norm in modern homes. However, if you want to break the monotony in an ordinary white corridor, laying the tiles in a diagonal pattern provides relief. Spotlights in the ceiling add brightness.
Another option for a modern, minimalist home is to retain the neutral colour palette with alternating strips of grey and white. The natural brown from the wood creates a mild contrast.
If you are a fan of classic furniture, use a couple of pieces to transform the look of the corridor and make it appear luxurious. In this home, the blue wall acts as the focal point at the end of the corridor, with a traditional chest of drawers enhancing the sophistication.
This corridor has a luxurious feel due to its marble flooring and beautiful wooden frames around the artwork. In addition, ceiling spotlights shine on the wood and marble to cast a warm glow to the area.
Unpolished-wood flooring planks add a rustic touch to this modern home. The modern furniture, unique mirror frame and potted plant introduce elements of nature, adding to its elegance.
This is another example of a modern home that has rustic elements that contrast the theme to create a stunning picture. The weathered door is the highlight, while warmth is infused by the painted brick wall and the wooden flooring. The modern modular kitchen is hidden behind a wall-to-ceiling partition curtain.
The corridor wall can be used efficiently in a small home by fitting it with a wall panel that holds the television and has shelves for display and storage. The wood-toned panel also adds warmth to the ambiance.
Building open shelves on the corridor wall takes care of the need for storage in a small home. The shelf space can be used for storing everything from books to the printer and the sound system. Art adds to the aesthetics of the area.
Instead of a straight corridor, you can add interest to the area by designing a curved wall with niches or by setting a wall at an angle. Spotlights in the niches and at the bottom of the wall enhance the modernity of the space besides highlighting the accessories.
In a home that has ample natural light and good views, glass doors and windows along the outer wall of the corridor make the area bright and beautiful. The darker recesses can be illuminated with lights embedded in the flooring to enhance the texture of the wall cladding.
Wooden flooring contrasts the stark whiteness of the walls in this image, as do the black electrical points on the wall.
This home has a long and narrow corridor, but the natural light coming in through the window at the end of the passageway brightens up the area. Wooden flooring and art on the walls add a warm and cosy feel.
Shelves along the corridor wall can be used to display your music and movie collection. With everything arranged neatly, you won’t ever find it difficult to locate what you need.
Instead of white, this modern corridor uses wood toned laminates for the built-in storage closets. The ceiling lights shine on the wood and bring a warm glow to the area.
When a corridor is too narrow for pieces of furniture, you can get innovative and use wood in the form of mirror frames or a ladder-style magazine rack to add a feel of cosiness. Additionally, the mirror at the end of the corridor reflects the space to make the area appear less cramped.
In a minimalist home, instead of using too many accessories, you can hang just one stunning piece on the wall to make the area interesting without taking away from the overall theme.
Illumination adds a magical quality to any area. In this home, the classy accessories add elegance to the ambiance, which is further enhanced by the pretty dandelion-like chandelier as well as a bunch of stem lights in a vase.
This typical modern corridor with shades of white and sand gets an interesting touch with the addition of two tribal figures on the foyer table.
While the use of wood on the floor, ceiling and walls can be overpowering in a small home, it works well in this large house. The lighting accentuates the warmth of the wood, while a decorative cabinet with painted motifs adds a bit of colour to the area.
You can play with colours to make your corridor stunning. This image presents a perfect example that has pastel shades on the wallpaper, floor and rugs contrasted by a bold pink foyer table.
Geometrical patterns are a great option for decorating modern spaces. The corridor in this image looks stylish with geometric printed wall paper and a carpet. In addition, mirrored glass on the doors of the hallway closet reflects light and space to make the area look airy and bright.
This idea is perfect for the home of a travel enthusiast. The blank wall of a corridor can be covered with a large map of the world.
For a luxurious effect, paint the walls of the corridor in a bright colour and use gold-toned décor accessories such as art and mirror frames as well as wooden furniture with plush upholstery.
If your apartment or home doesn’t have a view, you can create your own by hanging framed cityscapes on the walls of the corridor. Use picture lights to make the photographs glow and seem like one is looking out of a window.
If you liked these design ideas, see 11 innovative ideas to decorate corridors for more inspiration.