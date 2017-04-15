Your browser is out-of-date.

50 pictures of modern corridors to inspire you – part 2

homify Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Brown
Continuing with yesterday’s article, today, we present 25 more designs of modern corridors to help you to find one that you want to copy.

26. Functional closet in the corridor

APPARTAMENTO URBANO, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

In a small home, which isn’t spacious enough to have the washing machine under a kitchen counter or in a separate laundry room, the corridor can turn into a functional space for this purpose. Additionally, tucking away the washer and dryer in the closet doesn’t interfere with the aesthetics of the corridor.

27. Basic, with tiling

#VLD - ristrutturazione villino, M16 architetti M16 architetti Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
M16 architetti

M16 architetti
M16 architetti
M16 architetti

All-white spaces are the norm in modern homes. However, if you want to break the monotony in an ordinary white corridor, laying the tiles in a diagonal pattern provides relief. Spotlights in the ceiling add brightness.

28. Neutral shades

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione

Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione

Another option for a modern, minimalist home is to retain the neutral colour palette with alternating strips of grey and white. The natural brown from the wood creates a mild contrast.

​29. Classic furniture

Prati House, Mohamed Keilani Interiors Mohamed Keilani Interiors Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Mohamed Keilani Interiors

Mohamed Keilani Interiors
Mohamed Keilani Interiors
Mohamed Keilani Interiors

If you are a fan of classic furniture, use a couple of pieces to transform the look of the corridor and make it appear luxurious. In this home, the blue wall acts as the focal point at the end of the corridor, with a traditional chest of drawers enhancing the sophistication.

​30. Luxury with marble and wood

GALILEO, Studio Fabio Fantolino Studio Fabio Fantolino Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Fabio Fantolino

Studio Fabio Fantolino
Studio Fabio Fantolino
Studio Fabio Fantolino

This corridor has a luxurious feel due to its marble flooring and beautiful wooden frames around the artwork. In addition, ceiling spotlights shine on the wood and marble to cast a warm glow to the area.

​31. Simple, but effective

Casa privata, Bergamo, 2014, Valentina Cassader Valentina Cassader Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Valentina Cassader

Valentina Cassader
Valentina Cassader
Valentina Cassader

Unpolished-wood flooring planks add a rustic touch to this modern home. The modern furniture, unique mirror frame and potted plant introduce elements of nature, adding to its elegance.


​32. Rustic meets modern

WDG Apartment renovation in Fshain, Berlin, RARE Office RARE Office Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
RARE Office

RARE Office
RARE Office
RARE Office

This is another example of a modern home that has rustic elements that contrast the theme to create a stunning picture. The weathered door is the highlight, while warmth is infused by the painted brick wall and the wooden flooring. The modern modular kitchen is hidden behind a wall-to-ceiling partition curtain.

​33. Multi-functional wall panel

Casa v_a, Andrea Stortoni Architetto Andrea Stortoni Architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Andrea Stortoni Architetto

Andrea Stortoni Architetto
Andrea Stortoni Architetto
Andrea Stortoni Architetto

The corridor wall can be used efficiently in a small home by fitting it with a wall panel that holds the television and has shelves for display and storage. The wood-toned panel also adds warmth to the ambiance.

​34. Library, study and gallery

Ristrutturazione di un appartamento in Roma – 70 mq, Fabiola Ferrarello Fabiola Ferrarello Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Fabiola Ferrarello

Fabiola Ferrarello
Fabiola Ferrarello
Fabiola Ferrarello

Building open shelves on the corridor wall takes care of the need for storage in a small home. The shelf space can be used for storing everything from books to the printer and the sound system. Art adds to the aesthetics of the area.

​35. Curves and angles

ristrutturazione d'interni (NA), Pecoramelloarchitetti Pecoramelloarchitetti Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Pecoramelloarchitetti

Pecoramelloarchitetti
Pecoramelloarchitetti
Pecoramelloarchitetti

Instead of a straight corridor, you can add interest to the area by designing a curved wall with niches or by setting a wall at an angle. Spotlights in the niches and at the bottom of the wall enhance the modernity of the space besides highlighting the accessories.

​36. Natural and artificial light

Villa Privata con piscina, Arch. Donato Panarese Arch. Donato Panarese Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Arch. Donato Panarese

Arch. Donato Panarese
Arch. Donato Panarese
Arch. Donato Panarese

In a home that has ample natural light and good views, glass doors and windows along the outer wall of the corridor make the area bright and beautiful. The darker recesses can be illuminated with lights embedded in the flooring to enhance the texture of the wall cladding.

​37. Black, white and brown

#CFC - ristrutturazione completa appartamento , M16 architetti M16 architetti Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
M16 architetti

M16 architetti
M16 architetti
M16 architetti

Wooden flooring contrasts the stark whiteness of the walls in this image, as do the black electrical points on the wall.

​38. Light at the end of the tunnel

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home has a long and narrow corridor, but the natural light coming in through the window at the end of the passageway brightens up the area. Wooden flooring and art on the walls add a warm and cosy feel.

​39. Entertainment zone

Appartamento a Garbatella, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

Shelves along the corridor wall can be used to display your music and movie collection. With everything arranged neatly, you won’t ever find it difficult to locate what you need.

​40. Wooden wall and ceiling lights

CASA M, giovanni gugliotta architetto giovanni gugliotta architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
giovanni gugliotta architetto

giovanni gugliotta architetto
giovanni gugliotta architetto
giovanni gugliotta architetto

Instead of white, this modern corridor uses wood toned laminates for the built-in storage closets. The ceiling lights shine on the wood and bring a warm glow to the area.

​41. Wooden frames

Casa Monte delle Gioie, Anomia Studio Anomia Studio Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Anomia Studio

Anomia Studio
Anomia Studio
Anomia Studio

When a corridor is too narrow for pieces of furniture, you can get innovative and use wood in the form of mirror frames or a ladder-style magazine rack to add a feel of cosiness. Additionally, the mirror at the end of the corridor reflects the space to make the area appear less cramped.

​42. A unique element

Casa M, tizianavitielloarchitetto tizianavitielloarchitetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
tizianavitielloarchitetto

tizianavitielloarchitetto
tizianavitielloarchitetto
tizianavitielloarchitetto

In a minimalist home, instead of using too many accessories, you can hang just one stunning piece on the wall to make the area interesting without taking away from the overall theme.

​43. Pretty lights and accessories

Appartamento privato di Marco Piva, Studio Marco Piva Studio Marco Piva Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Marco Piva

Studio Marco Piva
Studio Marco Piva
Studio Marco Piva

Illumination adds a magical quality to any area. In this home, the classy accessories add elegance to the ambiance, which is further enhanced by the pretty dandelion-like chandelier as well as a bunch of stem lights in a vase.

​44. Eclectic artefacts

RISTRUTTURAZIONE COMPLETA "DIMORA 607" – COMMITTENTE PRIVATO, Buildesign Buildesign Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Buildesign

Buildesign
Buildesign
Buildesign

This typical modern corridor with shades of white and sand gets an interesting touch with the addition of two tribal figures on the foyer table.

​45. Old fashioned elegance

homify Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

While the use of wood on the floor, ceiling and walls can be overpowering in a small home, it works well in this large house. The lighting accentuates the warmth of the wood, while a decorative cabinet with painted motifs adds a bit of colour to the area.

​46. Pastels vs. bold colours

vintage te quiero vintage..., Disak Studio Disak Studio Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Disak Studio

Disak Studio
Disak Studio
Disak Studio

You can play with colours to make your corridor stunning. This image presents a perfect example that has pastel shades on the wallpaper, floor and rugs contrasted by a bold pink foyer table.

​47. Beauty with geometry and mirrors

Холодная гора, Prosvirin Ruslan Prosvirin Ruslan Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Prosvirin Ruslan

Prosvirin Ruslan
Prosvirin Ruslan
Prosvirin Ruslan

Geometrical patterns are a great option for decorating modern spaces. The corridor in this image looks stylish with geometric printed wall paper and a carpet. In addition, mirrored glass on the doors of the hallway closet reflects light and space to make the area look airy and bright.

​48. Map of the world

corridor Progressive Design London Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Progressive Design London

corridor

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

This idea is perfect for the home of a travel enthusiast. The blank wall of a corridor can be covered with a large map of the world.

​49. Royal ambiance

Walkthrough Room homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

Walkthrough Room

homify
homify
homify

For a luxurious effect, paint the walls of the corridor in a bright colour and use gold-toned décor accessories such as art and mirror frames as well as wooden furniture with plush upholstery.

​50. Faux views

homify Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

If your apartment or home doesn’t have a view, you can create your own by hanging framed cityscapes on the walls of the corridor. Use picture lights to make the photographs glow and seem like one is looking out of a window.

If you liked these design ideas, see 11 innovative ideas to decorate corridors for more inspiration.

Which of these designs will you copy? Let us know in the comments.


