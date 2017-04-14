50 pictures of modern corridors to inspire you – part 1

Corridors are an important link between spaces inside a home. However, they are often overlooked during interior design or renovation of an apartment or house. A perfectly designed corridor not only adds aesthetic value to a home, but also provides a functional feature that ensures that every inch of space is utilized efficiently.

To help you get inspired, homify has put together 50 images of fantastic modern corridors, which include style, creativity and practical design that will bring a refreshing change to your hallway.