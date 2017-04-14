7 bathroom furniture designs with minimal investment

The bathroom was probably one of the most ignored sections in traditional Indian houses as till recently it was located in the backyard. It is only when scarcity of space forced construction of compact houses and apartments that people started giving attention to bathroom design and layout. Whether a bathroom is small or large it should always include furniture like shelves, counters, hangers and cabinets to keep all the items required in the region.

Owners usually add little touches like open baskets, flower pots, bowls of potpourri, floral wallpaper and tiles to give luxurious touch to their bathrooms. In our ideabook we shall share some easy to implement changes in the bathroom that can be carried out with minimal investment and these furniture ideas will help to create neat spaces neat for all essential products required in the region.