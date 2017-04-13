6 staircase designs perfect for modern homes

Since early days when staircases were created to connect floors within homes around the world, the designs have not undergone much variation though several new materials and designs elements have been introduced to meet demand for aesthetic harmony and functionality. Today, a growing number of architects and interior designers are willing to consider unique staircase design projects with fanciful and difficult to replicate structures with challenging architectural components that inspire for their valued clients.
Here are some modern staircase designs that can ideally fit into any house be it classic or avant-garde, and can enhance its interior architecture to the delight of its residents and visitors.
This staircase design is picture perfect for homes that have spacious entrances that bring in a large amount of natural light. If your house has a simple wooden staircase without any railings then this design can bring a modern touch to the structure for a more polished look. These floating stairs can be used with or without glass railings depending on your need for safety and aesthetics.
Nothing is more elegant and avant-garde than beautiful white stairs. This type of staircase design has a purpose beyond the functional, and manages to transform the modern living room into a true visual spectacle. For a more avant-garde look, complement this style with glass railings, or use traditional materials like wood or steel. Give them an air of mystic glow by including led lights on the ceiling, along the wall or even on the edge of the steps.
If the staircase design meets the surrounding structure and layout then simply optimize the space with ideas that do not require expensive budgets or drastic design changes of the house's interiors. Make the region around the staircase beautiful and pleasing to the eye with ideas like this that include indoor plants placed within stylized vases and set on a pebbled stone floor. A garden like this will carry out twin activities of purifying air within the house and effectively utilizing empty space under the stairs.
Dark wooden steps will immediately give the home a warm and cozy feel. If you have enough space make sure that the steps are wide enough, especially if you lean towards a model like this that does not include handrails. Like the previous model you can bring some sparkle and color to the place leaving significant amount of space under the stairs to place your favorite plants. To give a more stylish edge to these stairs you can combine them with a lightweight metallic railing.
For lovers of modern designs there are multiple options today especially if you want indoor staircase to stand out as the masterpiece of the home. This bold wood model represents musical instrument accordion in the form of a stylish semi circle that appears to be floating upwards as it connects both levels. The design is attractive in its simplicity and does not require any other architectural changes to enhance aesthetics of the region.
This space saving structure is ideal for small homes like these that lack volume. Spiral staircase is ideal for spacious home interiors too as they provide an imposing and awe-inspiring style. To give your home a dramatic fairy tale touch use complimentary textures and shades, like here, where steel and white color make a pleasant combination. Remember that for a unique and original design give the staircase touches similar to those of present in interior decoration.
To quench your thirst for innovative staircase designs do view these Guardrail designs for staircases.