6 staircase designs perfect for modern homes

Since early days when staircases were created to connect floors within homes around the world, the designs have not undergone much variation though several new materials and designs elements have been introduced to meet demand for aesthetic harmony and functionality. Today, a growing number of architects and interior designers are willing to consider unique staircase design projects with fanciful and difficult to replicate structures with challenging architectural components that inspire for their valued clients.

Here are some modern staircase designs that can ideally fit into any house be it classic or avant-garde, and can enhance its interior architecture to the delight of its residents and visitors.