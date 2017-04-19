A sprawling and beautiful residence in Ahmedabad

Built for a big family of entrepreneurs in Ahmedabad, this lavish residence is more than 19,000sqft in area and boasts of an elegant L-shape. Two volumes of differing heights comprise this layout and render a unique look to the house. The architects at Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. made use of interesting materials like exposed concrete, natural stone, gold-hued sandstone, teak, and Italian marble to create a stunning statement that wows from every angle. Stylish wooden elements, balconies and strip windows make the structure appear light-hearted and warm despite all the concrete and stone. Sleek and trendy designs, lavish amounts of glass and modern furniture also add to this property’s attraction. Surrounded by lush vegetation and manicured lawns, this house is perfect for connecting with nature without compromising on urban comforts.
Velvety green grass, dense bushes and beautiful trees surround the L-shaped structure for a refreshing and eco-friendly look. The entrance is positioned right in between the two wings of different heights, while the sober hues of the building enhance its largeness.
Sleek wooden lattices lend a warm and creative touch to that part of the house which has a shorter height. The wood balances the austerity of the exposed concrete walls, and offers a subtle sense of privacy as well.
From this vantage point, you can enjoy a clear view of the taller side of the L-shaped structure. Note how full-length strip windows in wood lend character to the wall on that side.
Large balconies with transparent glass balustrades make for very pleasant outdoor seating on this side of the house. They overlook a tranquil water feature that surrounds a part of the building and lends coolness during summer months. You can laze around here for hours, admiring nature or sunbathing in the winters. Don’t miss the filigreed concrete wall at the far end. It works wonders for ventilation.
This spacious and airy hall connects with the green grounds through floor to ceiling glazing, and looks magnificent in its ultramodern avatar. Exposed concrete walls and a gleaming floor create a luxurious ambiance here, while a bold red carpet lends the right contrast. Trendy furniture and cutting-edge pendant lights make for an inviting setting.
Wood and exposed concrete come together in this stylish living room to make an industrial yet warm and cosy statement. Fashionable sofas, plump cushions, a quirky coffee table and a modern standalone lamp complete the look.
Once again, the slightly rough surface of exposed concrete fills this family room with personality and uniqueness. A sleek and glossy console table, a comfy L-shaped sofa and some stylish chairs offer ample scope for lazing around, chatting and sharing future dreams.
Smooth wooden steps paired with industrial style balustrades in black metal make this staircase one of a kind. The concrete walls and glossy flooring simply add to the exclusivity of this space.
For more ideas, take another tour - An elegant and cosy 3bhk apartment in Hyderabad