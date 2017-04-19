A modern and stylish home in Hyderabad

This spacious and beautifully furnished duplex villa was rendered for a big Indian family by the interior architects at Kozy Design Studio in Hyderabad. Full of elegant wooden elements, this home is warm, cosy and fashionable. Neat designs, ample lighting and minimalistic decor also contribute to the welcoming interiors. Colours used are soothing and neutral, with white, cream, brown and black appearing in tasteful combinations. Read on to know more.
Luxuriously comfy leather couches in a rich brown hue make this living room unbelievably comfy. The beautiful coffee table is subtly traditional, while the sleek wooden TV unit is very modern. Slim wood and glass shelves make this unit functional, allowing the aesthetic display of artefacts.
Smooth white cabinets and drawers line the U-shaped layout of this open kitchen, offering ample room for storage. The dark wooden counter comes with granite tops and contrasts the cabinets beautifully. The backsplash tiles, modern appliances and bright lights complete the inviting look here.
As we reach the upper floor to explore the bedrooms, we come across a spacious common area dotted with warm wooden elements. Smooth wooden doors, a fashionable TV unit and graceful wooden detailing on the false ceiling – all contrast the creamy white environment nicely. The brass pot holding a lush plant is a wonderfully refreshing touch.
The wooden furniture pieces in this spacious bedroom are sleek, smooth and modern. They add warmth to the space and break the monotony of the white environment. We also love the pretty floral prints on the drapes.
Again, this bedroom too is replete with stylish wooden elements and rich brown hues on the bedding. The creative headboard and the beautifully printed wardrobe doors make impressive statements indeed. A plush rug and sheer embroidered curtains make for a dreamy ambiance, while the bedside table holds a divine figurine for an auspicious touch.
Dark and polished wood makes the bed, the wardrobe, as well as the trendy TV unit shine with elegance. The sliding doors of the wardrobe come with decorative black panels in the middle, and they complement the printed window screens.
Lavish use of white randomly punctuated with black make this large bedroom a timeless delight. The bright lights, the unique bed design, the polka-dotted textiles and the fashionable red chair bring the look together here.
