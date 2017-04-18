A stunning Mumbai home full of originality

All it takes to turn a house into a home are creative ideas which reflect your taste and personality. And this Mumbai apartment adorned by the interior designers and decorators at Visionary Design is a perfect example of that! From beautiful wall claddings to artistic decor pieces, neat designs and trendy furniture, this residence has it all. The colour palette mainly comprises of sober neutrals, though the kitchen greets you with some vibrancy. A mix of down-lights and indirect lighting fills this apartment with cheerfulness and comfort.
Thanks to the contemporary open plan layout, the living merges with the dining and makes the interior look more spacious than it is. Soft whites, creams, greys and dark wooden tones rule the space. The furniture pieces have clean lines and are plush as well. Some creative wall panelling in the dining area and a colourful painting in the living lend personality here.
Vibrant mosaic tiles clad the kitchen walls in such a way that the intensity of the colour decreases as your eyes move up to the ceiling. This creates a very fashionable ambiance here, while the grey cabinets and steel appliances promise tons of functionality.
The beautiful customised headboard of the bed gives this spacious bedroom a regal touch, while the lightly printed wallpaper offers more elegance. Soothing and warm hues like pastels, greys and browns dominate this space for a relaxing vibe. The gorgeous prints on the wardrobe doors and the sleek study unit with floating shelves complete the look here.
Cool grey brick-finish walls and contemporary white furniture join hands in this unique bedroom for a serene effect. Music-inspired wall art and a large musical note next to the mirror express the inhabitant’s passion for great tunes. Note how the bed has inbuilt shelves for organising books underneath it. A snazzy rug and glossy flooring pull the decor together.
Neatly chequered grey tiles and smooth wooden cladding make this bathroom elegant and cosy at the same time. The sanitary fixtures are very trendy, and the lighting is convenient yet not overpowering.
This spacious terrace impresses with its artistic combination of concrete, wood and glass. The overhead woodwork paired with the patterns on the floor makes quite a fashionable statement. Neat planters, beautiful artefacts and a modern swing provide aesthetic delight. Don’t miss how the glass balustrade allows you to enjoy an unhindered view of the city as you laze around.
