7 Closet ideas for small homes

Closets are most often the parts of the room that are mostly ignored. Even in luxury homes, closets are given the least importance and we think closets deserve their fair share of attention as they hold our clothes and keep some really precious things safe within them.
Wooden, aerial or shelves are some the various ways closets are installed in homes. The cupboards and closets keep all our stuff in order and store them away optimally.
Since Emperor Napoleon ordered the use of screens to hide his soldiers’ hanging coats, cabinets have become a part of our homes and dormitories. If you are not sure what cabinet suits your home, here are 7 ideas to inspire you!
Mothers of kids sharing closets are familiar with this one – siblings constantly fighting for more space in the closet. In this case you could use a double closet that your children can share or you could have two types of closets, one where you place things and the other where you can hang your clothes.
If you live in a small home, then cabinets with sliding doors are perfect for your home as doors that open and close can occupy a lot of space. Another way to save space is to have a compact cabinet to store your items.
A closet can add beauty to your room too! Dark tones of wood on the cabinets in your home cab beautifully balance out the white or pastel shades or colour of the wall. Also, wooden cupboards can handle heavy weights and are sturdier.
The classic cupboard design has remained constant over the years because it is the most effective way to organise. It is the best way to organise clothes, lingerie, coats, purses, socks or even the clothes that are reserved for festive days. A classic wardrobe is known for its practicality, while covering an entire wall to organise your clothes, while styling your bedroom well.
Closets are excellent ways to organise your belongings and keeping them organised, but they are also a great way to occupy space that is available. Closets that serve as a complete all-in-one unit are our favourites. For instance, a closet that can hold a TV and several other things like CDs and electronics is just fantastic use of space.
You can also go with a closet that has different classic drawers and a set of unique shelves that could give a modern touch to your room. You can place various things from shoes to watches to clothing on the various shelves and levels. The different shelves come in handy when you want to separate the different things from each other.
