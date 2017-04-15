Your browser is out-of-date.

9 stunning ideas for your TV room

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa Moema, Tria Arquitetura Tria Arquitetura Eclectic style media room
TV rooms are a must especially for families who love to spend time together. Although most people decide to use their living room as an entertainment center. But you can still opt for different designs that you can incorporate into your existing living room to make it look amazing. If you too have been planning to build a grand looking TV room then here are 9 pictures that you can use as reference.

1. Wall mounted TV

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern media room
One of the most loved designs is this wall mounted TV unit. By placing your TV in the center of the wall you can achieve a beautiful layout. To enhance the look further you can also add storage above and below the TV.

2. Home theater

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern media room
If you do not want a big TV room for yourself then creating a home theater just for two can be a great choice. By placing two recliners in front of your television you can achieve your desired cozy ambiance. Apart from this, you can also use the room as a lounge or den for yourself.

3. Focal wall entertainment unit

homify Modern media room
It is not important that the TV wall should be plain and boring. You can simply create a focal wall by using tiles or wallpaper and then place your television on the same wall. To make it look regal you can also add additional decor pieces like flower vases and curious to the existing layout.

4. Entertainment cabinet

Casa Moema, Tria Arquitetura Tria Arquitetura Eclectic style media room
For those of you who do not want a luxurious TV room creating this simple setting using entertainment cabinet can be ideal. By using the cabinet to place your TV on you will not only have a beautiful piece of furniture but will also get additional storage space.

5. Projector wall

Mostra de decoração, dsgnduo dsgnduo Modern media room
If you love watching shows and movies on a big screen with your family then creating a projector wall is a must. You can use any wall for your projector and add different design features like speakers or woofers around it.

6. Living room TV unit

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style media room
Another great design that you can use in your TV room is this parallel layout. But placing sofas in a single line in front of the TV you can achieve a great look and also maximize the seating. To beautify the room you can also consider adding a coffee or a center table.


7. Designer TV unit

Casa Brooklin, Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados Modern media room
If you want to create a customised design for your TV room then incorporating artistic cabinets like shown in the picture can be a great idea. The designer for this room has used rectangular shape shelves to make the entertainment unit stand out.

8. Wall to wall unit

Heimkino Berlin, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Classic style media room
For those of you who are looking to achieve a theater like feel in their entertainment center creating a wall to wall display might be an excellent choice. You can also add light fixtures on the ceiling as well as the sidewalls to make the room look grand.

9. Multiple seating

Stolpboerderij in Noord - Holland, Decoussemaecker Interieurs Decoussemaecker Interieurs Modern media room
If you love entertaining guest and are trying to build a TV room that can fit-in more people than this multiple seating TV room is a great alternative. You can place the settings on different levels so that it gives all your guests a clear view of the television.

Which TV room idea inspired you most?


