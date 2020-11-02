Your browser is out-of-date.

22 low budget renovation ideas for terrace

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Scandinavian style garden
Terraces can be one of the most difficult places to renovate especially if you are on a tight budget. But if you are able to transform your terrace then it might be the ideal place for you to entertain your guests. So if you have been looking for low budget ideas to redesign your terrace then here are 22 pictures that you must consider.

1. Railing planters

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Studio Earthbox

Balcony makeover—English

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

One of the simplest ideas to beautiful your terrace is by adding railing planters. You can find these planters in different colours to suit your requirement.

2. Open dining

Casa das riscas brancas, GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
GAAPE—ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA

GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA
GAAPE—ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA
GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA

Whether it is about terrace or balcony covering ideas, India has various expert decorators who offer a range of innovative solutions that you can explore. If you love entertaining guests then your terrace can also be used as an open dining area. You can adjust the size of the dining table as per the space available.

3. Wooden planters

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Studio Earthbox

Balcony makeover—English

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

If you want to create unique look for your terrace in your home then incorporating wooden planters like shown in the picture can also be a perfect choice.

4. Floating planters

Yellow, Ju Nejaim Arquitetura Ju Nejaim Arquitetura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Ju Nejaim Arquitetura

Ju Nejaim Arquitetura
Ju Nejaim Arquitetura
Ju Nejaim Arquitetura

Another great low budget idea for transforming your terrace are these floating planters. You can place them easily on any wall with the help of hooks.

5. Outdoor seating

REFORMA DE PATIO, MIMESIS INTERIORISMO MIMESIS INTERIORISMO Mediterranean style garden
MIMESIS INTERIORISMO

MIMESIS INTERIORISMO
MIMESIS INTERIORISMO
MIMESIS INTERIORISMO

Terraces can be the perfect place to spend your evenings and by including outdoor seating like the designer has done for this location you can enjoy a beautiful sunset every day.

6. Lounge chairs

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are looking to create a more cozy and casual setting for your terrace then including similar looking lounge chairs is highly recommended.


7. Potted trees

Penthouse Terrace makeover, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Studio Earthbox

Penthouse Terrace makeover

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

If you have a lot of open space on your terrace then including potted trees is a great way to make the space look complete.

8. Sofas

Villa Amanda, Acapulco, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

For those of you who are looking to incorporate a luxurious seating arrangement opting for similar looking outdoor sofas can be a perfect choice.

9. Wall of planters

Painéis verticais, A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo

A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo
A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo
A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo

If you want to customise a look for your terrace then designing a similar looking wall of planters is a must. You can adjust the height of each planter to make it look artistic.

10. False ceiling

CASA DIBERNARDO-VEGNA, FZArch FZArch Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
FZArch

FZArch
FZArch
FZArch

If you wish to know how to cover open terrace in India, you must consider installing a false ceiling. One might think that false ceilings are expensive to make but by using materials like fiber and wood you can create a regal look for your terrace.

11. Lighting

Terraza Chill Out, DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz Tropical style garden
DyD Interiorismo—Chelo Alcañíz

DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz
DyD Interiorismo—Chelo Alcañíz
DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz

Including proper lighting on your terrace is also a must in order to make it look beautiful. You can use creative light fixtures like lanterns to make the place look grand.

12. Ceramic pots

Casa das riscas brancas, GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
GAAPE—ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA

GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA
GAAPE—ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA
GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA

If you want to go for a more modern look for your terrace then using white ceramic planters or pots is highly recommended. The best part about this planters is that they go well with every type of decor.

13. Wall mounted planters

Painéis verticais, A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo Rustic style conservatory
A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo

A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo
A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo
A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo

If you are looking for interesting open terrace designs, Indian style themes often suggest using wall mounted planters. Also, if you do not want to waste floor space of by covering it up with planters then these small wall mounted planters can be a great alternative.

14. wooden floor

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Is not important that you always have to make your walls look beautiful you can also incorporate a wooden floor on your terrace to make it stand out.

15. Bonfire

Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

If you want to create a cozy ambience for your terrace then building a bonfire zone can be worth a shot. This can be the perfect place to hang out especially when you have guests over.

16. Turf

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are looking for a low-maintenance option for your terrace then using turf or artificial grass is also worth considering. You do not have to water this artificial grass bed which makes it easy to use.

17. Flower pots

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

If you are someone who loves flowers then incorporating small bunches of flowers all throughout your terrace can also be a great way to beautify the place.

18. Bright patio furniture

Gruppi pranzo, La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo Garden Furniture
La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo

La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo
La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo
La Tartaruga di Anselmi Ing. Danilo

According to professionals, those of you looking to add a touch of colour on the terrace using bright colour patio furniture can be an amazing option.

19. Open bar

Casa LJ , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

Having an open bar on your terrace can also be a great way to entertain guests. Apart from this, you can also create a small kitchen or a barbeque station to add to the features.

20. Creepers

Casa ED, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

If you are not looking to incorporate a lot of flowers on your terrace then opting for creepers can also be an excellent choice.

21. Elevated seating

Reforma apartamento aconchegante, BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação

BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação
BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação
BF Sustentabilidade, Arquitetura e Iluminação

To make your terrace look grand you can elevate the floor and place low rise seating arrangements like shown in the picture to make it look more welcoming.

22. Focal wall

Contemporânea e de volumetria imponente, Camila Castilho - Arquitetura e Interiores Camila Castilho - Arquitetura e Interiores Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Camila Castilho—Arquitetura e Interiores

Camila Castilho - Arquitetura e Interiores
Camila Castilho—Arquitetura e Interiores
Camila Castilho - Arquitetura e Interiores

If you want to decorate your terrace wall then you can create a focal wall by using different elements like family pictures, magazine covers, and even paintings.

Check out our other ideabooks for more designs. 

Some more interesting ideas

Weekend Home, Ashleys Ashleys Bungalows open space,interior
Ashleys

Weekend Home

Ashleys
Ashleys
Ashleys

One of the best ways to decorate your terrace or balcony without burning a hole in your pocket is to install a swing. A beautifully crafted swing not only helps to enhance the décor of the terrace but also acts as a perfect place to relax, read books and enjoy your morning or evening cup of tea. These are available in different sizes and designs, and hence, can be conveniently selected to fit into the available space.

Terrace Garden at Defence Colony, Grecor Grecor Rustic style garden Plant,Property,Furniture,Sky,Table,Chair,Shade,Building,Interior design,Lighting
Grecor

Terrace Garden at Defence Colony

Grecor
Grecor
Grecor

Besides keeping some potted greens on your open terrace, you can also create a separate, compact seating area with proper shade. It allows you to have evening drinks with your friends while enjoying the beautiful sunset. Here, this wooden construction is not only inexpensive but also adds a touch of rusticity to the contemporary décor of the terrace.

How to choose false ceiling colours
Which one of these terrace ideas inspired you the most?


