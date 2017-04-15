Your browser is out-of-date.

14 fantastic ideas for the space under the stairs

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
St. Pancras Penthouse , TG Studio TG Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The thought of a staircase with a closet brings to mind that little room where Harry Potter slept at the beginning of his films. The infinite possibilities that space can offer is left up to your imagination. Here are some ideas to get your creative juices flowing. Get ready to flood your senses with these bank of images. It may be useful for you to see from another perspective everything that the space under the stairs can offer. Are you ready? 

sottoscala, CORDEL s.r.l. CORDEL s.r.l. Mediterranean style living room
CORDEL s.r.l.

CORDEL s.r.l.
CORDEL s.r.l.
CORDEL s.r.l.

​UNA STORIA POP, StudioG StudioG Modern houses
StudioG

StudioG
StudioG
StudioG

Built-in drawers under the staircase of your house that go unnoticed and look great.

NUOVE PROSPETTIVE, ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI

ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI
ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI
ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI

Create a set of cabinets of different heights under your staircase to store a variety of items.

House in Marostica, Diego Gnoato Architect Diego Gnoato Architect Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Diego Gnoato Architect

Diego Gnoato Architect
Diego Gnoato Architect
Diego Gnoato Architect

A set of shelves with wood conveys a more natural touch under your staircase and is a great place for pictures and small decorations. 

Ristrutturazione, HENMADE HENMADE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
HENMADE

Ristrutturazione

HENMADE
HENMADE
HENMADE

Create a practical closet under your staircase and also a compartment to place food for your pet.

Loft a Milano; zona Ripa Ticinese, Studio Arch. Matteo Calvi Studio Arch. Matteo Calvi Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Arch. Matteo Calvi

Studio Arch. Matteo Calvi
Studio Arch. Matteo Calvi
Studio Arch. Matteo Calvi

Staircase, closet and work area at the same time—everything can be done!


Traditional Cut String painted staircase with an Oak Handrail and carved Brackets., Buscott Woodworking Buscott Woodworking Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Buscott Woodworking

Traditional Cut String painted staircase with an Oak Handrail and carved Brackets.

Buscott Woodworking
Buscott Woodworking
Buscott Woodworking

Classic style shelves ideal for homes that need a place for decorative details.

casa DIEMME, ellevuelle architetti ellevuelle architetti Modern living room
ellevuelle architetti

ellevuelle architetti
ellevuelle architetti
ellevuelle architetti

Create a Cubic design to get a variety of spaces to store all kinds of items under the stairs. 

Haus R - Massivbau in Wegberg, Architektur Jansen Architektur Jansen Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Architektur Jansen

Architektur Jansen
Architektur Jansen
Architektur Jansen

A more modern and aesthetic style for those who love shiny surfaces.

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

A mini office, ideal for those who like to work quietly at home.

Studio Girodet, Pierre Georges Architecte Pierre Georges Architecte BedroomBeds & headboards
Pierre Georges Architecte

Pierre Georges Architecte
Pierre Georges Architecte
Pierre Georges Architecte

Sometimes there are stairs with closets and other times there are closets with stairs.

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

You can create as many storage spaces as your creativivity allows.

Staircase TG Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
TG Studio

Staircase

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

You can create a wardrobe under your stairs as well as a space to meditate or relax. 

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

If you have not enough space in the closet of your room, make use of the space under the stairs.

We hope you're inspired to make use of the space under the stairs now. For more related ideas, have a look at 20 small gardens under the stairs

Which idea for the space under the stairs did you like best? Please share with us in the comment section below. 


