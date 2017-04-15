14 fantastic ideas for the space under the stairs

The thought of a staircase with a closet brings to mind that little room where Harry Potter slept at the beginning of his films. The infinite possibilities that space can offer is left up to your imagination. Here are some ideas to get your creative juices flowing. Get ready to flood your senses with these bank of images. It may be useful for you to see from another perspective everything that the space under the stairs can offer. Are you ready?
Built-in drawers under the staircase of your house that go unnoticed and look great.
Create a set of cabinets of different heights under your staircase to store a variety of items.
A set of shelves with wood conveys a more natural touch under your staircase and is a great place for pictures and small decorations.
Create a practical closet under your staircase and also a compartment to place food for your pet.
Staircase, closet and work area at the same time—everything can be done!
Classic style shelves ideal for homes that need a place for decorative details.
Create a Cubic design to get a variety of spaces to store all kinds of items under the stairs.
A more modern and aesthetic style for those who love shiny surfaces.
A mini office, ideal for those who like to work quietly at home.
Sometimes there are stairs with closets and other times there are closets with stairs.
You can create as many storage spaces as your creativivity allows.
You can create a wardrobe under your stairs as well as a space to meditate or relax.
If you have not enough space in the closet of your room, make use of the space under the stairs.
We hope you're inspired to make use of the space under the stairs now.