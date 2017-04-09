Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5- small gardens, kitchen solutions and more

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Elfa Einbauschrank mit grauer Glasfüllung im Schlafzimmer
Hello and welcome back to the official weekly Top 5 series ideabook from homify. Today, we are going to present some exceptional housing designs, gardens and Vastu tips that are loved and shared by out readers this week. 

The Top 5 ideabooks of this week include smart kitchen solutions, small gardens, houses from Bellary, Vastu tips for your house and beautify your home at small prices. So, scroll down and go through the details of each of these ideabooks. Do not forget to leave your comments and feedbacks in the comments section below.

Small gardens for the corner of your house

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3
We tend to believe that small garden layout is something quite simple. But unlike large gardens where one can see certain elements of distance and one can't afford some negligence, in small spaces every centimeter becomes extremely important and nothing can be hidden.  It requires a good imagination and meticulous planning to install a garden space on a restricted surface.

Here are a few ideas for creating garden space that you can try at home to make the most of your little corner of house space.

13 practical solutions for your kitchen

Mutfak Dolabı
The kitchen is the heart of the house. Therefore, it is essential to feel at ease. The term perfection when we refer to this kind of space is a subjective notion, each has a different idea of the ideal kitchen. So, ask yourself what your needs and important criteria are in a kitchen. Look at this ideabook that presents you 13 practical solution for your kitchen through a list of gallery images. 

Click here to reach ideabook.

House designs from Bellary

East elevation
House designs are essential to get the ideas and imaginations while building your own house. Even when not, it is alway a great idea to have a look at the latest housing architecture from the country you are living in. Fortunately, if you are a resident of Bellary, you have ample of design inspirations to look at. Bellary is home to numerous designers, architectures, and world class home design experts who can create magic with their ideas.

Get your list of ideas from here

Beautify your home for less than 500 rupees

Miele CM7300 Coffee Machine
When a desire for change and renewal manifests itself, what is more exhilarating than the implementation of a decoration project. If the apartment or house is clean to a shine, and you do not know what else would make your hands—Get an ornament! Not only what the room really does not need the hand of the master. Even a novice master, like you, can ornate their house at cheap prices- less than Rs. 500.

Do not believe us? Go through this list. 

Vastu tips to invite good fortune to your home

Bangalore Villas
Who does not wants to bring good luck to their home and live a life in peace and serenity? Definitely, we all want it to happen. But is there any way to achieve the same? Yes, Vastu Shastra provides the best and easiest ways to invite good fortune to your home. 

If you too are looking for Vastu tips to invite good fortune into your home, then here are 7 of them.

This is all for this week. Stay tuned to us and keep reading and sharing with homify. Leave us your feedbacks to let us know your choice and suggestions.

A magnificent family home home in Surat
Which one is your favorite?


No, Thanks