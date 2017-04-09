Top 5- small gardens, kitchen solutions and more

Hello and welcome back to the official weekly Top 5 series ideabook from homify. Today, we are going to present some exceptional housing designs, gardens and Vastu tips that are loved and shared by out readers this week.

The Top 5 ideabooks of this week include smart kitchen solutions, small gardens, houses from Bellary, Vastu tips for your house and beautify your home at small prices. So, scroll down and go through the details of each of these ideabooks. Do not forget to leave your comments and feedbacks in the comments section below.