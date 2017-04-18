A trendy Mumbai home full of bright ideas

Contemporary designs, fashionable furniture and beautiful colours often go a long way when it comes to making a house special. But remember that they must be combined tastefully. You can get inspired from this residence as well, designed for a big Indian family by the interior architects at Midas Dezign in Mumbai. Soothing hues dominate the common areas, while the kitchen comes as a vibrant surprise. Pops of lively colours appear in the stylish and functional bedrooms too. Trendy storage solutions, aesthetic lighting and cosy textiles make this abode a must see.
When viewed from the other side, the living area reveals a large wood and glass panelling with the picture of Lord Ganesha in the middle. This lends an auspicious touch to the setting. The printed wallpaper in the dining space also lends visual layers.
White and cream tones dominate the living and dining areas, with dark wooden elements breaking the monotony here and there. The lighting is sufficient yet soothing, while cushions and rugs lend colour to the environment.
Rich wooden wall cladding and ultramodern orange sofas make a cheerful and cosy statement in this den. Purple cushions and quirky blue and yellow coffee tables further accentuate the lively ambiance. The rug is artistic, and the large windows bring in tons of natural light.
Splashes of lemon yellow liven up this wood and white kitchen in a unique way, lending it a youthful vibe. The layout allows easy movement, while the neat cabinets cater to all storage needs. Modern steel appliances and a granite countertop add elegance and comfort here.
A large and fashionable wooden bed along with a couple of trendy white and blue chairs makes this bedroom comfy and inviting. Printed and colourful cushions add spice to the setting, while patterns appear on the throw and wallpaper as well.
Creamy white hues abound in this spacious bedroom and have been enhanced by the indirect lighting on the ceiling. Neat furniture and subtle wooden touches make this space convenient, while the throw, cushions and a single artwork add colour here.
A different view reveals a large wall unit at the foot of the bed, comprising of shelves and cabinets for both storage and display. The wardrobe is an unusual mix of white and wooden panels in irregular shapes.
This wood and white bedroom is very simple, minimal yet elegant and welcoming. Indirect lighting, bold red cushions and a bank of glass windows create a dreamy and relaxing atmosphere.
By combining white, grey and wooden tones, a unique sophistication has been achieved in this bedroom. The decorative throw, the chrome bedside lamps and a monochrome painting add personality to this space. The inbuilt closets are stylishly textured and feature frosted glass strips for some material play.
