A trendy Mumbai home full of bright ideas

Contemporary designs, fashionable furniture and beautiful colours often go a long way when it comes to making a house special. But remember that they must be combined tastefully. You can get inspired from this residence as well, designed for a big Indian family by the interior architects at Midas Dezign in Mumbai. Soothing hues dominate the common areas, while the kitchen comes as a vibrant surprise. Pops of lively colours appear in the stylish and functional bedrooms too. Trendy storage solutions, aesthetic lighting and cosy textiles make this abode a must see.