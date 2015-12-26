Remodel your kitchen to suit your lifestyle

The kitchen is the heart of any home. It is a place that nourishes and nurtures the family. Therefore, it needs to be comfortable. It should have enough space to comfortably move around and plenty of storage for easily organizing the appliances and other items. Apart from that, it should reflect the lifestyle of the people living in the house. Its décor should blend well with the overall décor of the house and its architecture should balance the architecture of the house. However, it is not easy to undertake a remodelling project. When designing or remodelling of the place, there are a number of things that should be considered. A lot of careful planning is required to ensure that the end result is highly satisfactory. Here are some kitchen remodelling ideas for stylizing the place and making it comfortable.
The first step to work on any kitchen remodel ideas is to start thinking about what is the need of the family members. This is one of the most important steps of kitchen remodelling ideas, as all the research done during this step will help in setting the foundation for a cozy, stylish and functional place to cook. It becomes all the more important when the family is large. If more than one person is going to use the place, then space becomes a big factor in kitchen remodel ideas. Storage and style are also important considerations. Browsing and collecting images of different designs and layouts can help in finding the best features as per the needs of the family.
Those who are looking for a complete makeover should start by researching different kitchen remodelling Professionals. The first step is to ask recommendation from the friends, relatives or colleagues. If there are no recommendations, the next best step is to find the professionals in the area with the help of online directories or yellow pages. However, before hiring the designers for remodelling, it is sensible to contact different professionals and ask for their quotes. A professional will be able to help in planning, budgeting, finding the optimum layout and choosing the fixtures and other necessary items. Some DIY enthusiasts are eager to take the project on their own. However, there are a few things like electrical and plumbing, which will require the help of professionals.
When all the budgeting, planning, resourcing and hiring is done, it is time to detail out the plan in schematic designs. Creating 3D diagrams and drawings will make it easier to picture how the final product will look like after completion of the project. This will consist of sketches and detailed drawings of the layout, floor plan, cabinetry, elevations, doors, windows and space. Though the schematic design of the layout will give a good idea about the look and feel of the place, at this stage, it is more important to focus on the space planning rather than the overall look. This phase will help in designing the layout, managing the space available, organizing different zones and getting a cost estimate of the construction.
Counter tops are the most prominent feature of any kitchen. Therefore, it is important that a good amount of planning and research has been done before choosing the right counter top. When it comes to the work tops, there are a number of options available, in terms of colours, designs, patterns and materials. Working with the professional designer can help in deciding the type of counter top material that goes well with the layout and style. The practicality, durability, functionality and budget are the most important factors that can affect the decision making process. Granite, quartz, zinc, copper, stainless steel, marble, laminate, concrete and wood are some of the common materials for the counter tops. Each of these materials has their own advantages and disadvantages. Depending on the usage and the needs of the owner, the material of the work top can be decided.
Cabinets as storage do not only serve their functional purpose. They are also one of the most important aspects of the kitchen which defines its style. They will also take up almost forty percent of the remodelling budget. The door style of the cabinet will be the most visible feature. The shaker style is more commonplace in both modern and traditional style. For minimalistic look, flat doors are more suitable. The inset cabinet doors give the timeless style to the place. Since, cabinets can make or break the style of any kitchen and since they are the most expensive part of the project, it is only sensible to do some research before choosing the right cabinets. The varieties of cabinets in the market and their numerous features can be a bit overwhelming for someone who is new to the idea. Working with the professional can help in deciding the type and style of the cabinets to buy.
Many of the remodel kitchen ideas are now build around the flooring. The surface of the floor has to be durable and stylish to endure all the beating it takes with regular activities that take place inside the cooking area and to complement the style of the place and the overall house. There are a number of options available when it comes to the flooring material. Ceramic tiles flooring are more commonplace nowadays because of the inexhaustible options it provides in terms of colours, patterns, size and shape. The natural stone flooring helps in enhancing the visual interest of the area. They are not only durable; their maintenance needs are also minimal. Vinyl is the most inexpensive options when it comes to flooring. Other common materials are wood, laminate, cork and concrete.
Kitchen is the central place of any home, where friends and family exchange conversations and laughter over good meal. Comfort, practicality and style are its integral features. These kitchen remodelling ideas can certainly change the look and feel of the place, for a heartier and nurturing experience day after day.