A beautiful and spacious apartment in Mumbai

This spacious apartment is the perfect sanctuary for a large Indian family, thanks to the creativity of the interior architects at Midas Dezign in Mumbai. Stylish and sometimes uniquely-shaped furniture pieces make an impressive statement once you are inside. Elegant woodwork, creative wall panelling, exclusive storage solutions and contemporary lighting also play an important role in defining the personality of the flat as well as its residents. Though the dominant colour palette is based on soothing neutrals, some bedrooms surprise with bursts of vibrant hues. The bathrooms in this abode are breathtaking as well!
Thanks to an open plan layout, the living has merged seamlessly with the dining, and makes the apartment look expansive and airy.
Beige, cream, white and wood come together to make the living space soothing and warm. The circular coffee tables and the quirky white chairs shaped like U add a lot of unique appeal here, while the couches are ideal for seating many at a time. The abstract artworks and indirect lighting also add a lot of character here.
Right behind the U-shaped chairs is a small nook decked with a plush couch and a quirky wooden coffee table. Slim overhead beams and a set of coffee tables in the corner contrast the beige environment nicely.
A sleek dark wooden table surrounded by trendy chairs make the dining space stylish and cosy. Golden indirect lighting, a practical sidebar and a TV which can be viewed from the living area as well add to the attraction.
A large bed with sunny yellow bedding and a high matching headboard take the centre stage in this lively bedroom. It stands out beautifully against the magenta feature wall, while colourful cushions promise tons of comfort. The floor to ceiling wooden wardrobe also wows with chequered doors.
Whites, beiges and browns constitute the sober colour scheme of this spacious bedroom. Dark wooden furniture lends warmth, while mellow lighting creates a dreamy ambiance for romance and rest.
Splashes of turquoise and teal blue lend lots of serenity and personality to this modern bedroom. Neat wooden furniture makes the environment trendy and cosy, while large windows bring in natural light for a cheerful vibe.
Wood makes a stunning appearance in this luxurious bathroom and contrasts its cream and beige colour palette. The stylish sink unit is positioned right under a unique chandelier, while the closet on the right features alternating strips of wood and mirror for an exclusive look.
The creative metallic-finish wall cladding in this bathroom is a glamorous touch indeed! The simple mirror and the unique sink balance the stunning wall nicely.
Take another tour - A beautiful and creative home in Mumbai