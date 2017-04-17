A stylish Indian home full of soothing pastels

Your home is your sanctuary; it is what protects you from unfavourable weather conditions and the harsh outside world as well. And to make it cosy and serene, say hello to pastel hues. They never go out of style and look beautiful without looking too bold. This house rendered by the architects at Premdas Krishna will especially inspire you to get started. Soft shades of green, blue, grey and peach fill its interiors with elegance and a relaxing vibe. Trendy furniture, creative wall decor, fresh flowers and contemporary lighting help too.
From another side, you can appreciate the modern and very practical TV unit. Rendered in white and light-hued wood, it comprises of many cabinets for storing TV accessories, books and displaying knickknacks.
An open plan layout allows the living space to merge seamlessly with the dining area in this house. The furniture pieces in both zones are fashionable yet comfy, and look stunning under bright lights. Pastel blue tones appear here and there on the cushions in the living space as well as the painting in the dining area. Sleek wall-mounted shelves also reinforce the practical nature of this residence.
Smooth pastel green cabinets liven up the otherwise white environment of this kitchen, giving it a youthful look. A niche has been reserved for the luxurious fridge, while a large painting lends aesthetic pleasure here. There is ample space to move around while executing culinary chores.
Pastel blues and greys lend colour to the clean white environment of this bedroom, making it peaceful and attractive. The scenic mural behind the trendy bed is unique though, and goes well with the silky drapes, striped duvet and lovely false ceiling.
Soothing shades of grey and white lend this bedroom a spacious and layered look. The large and plush bed features a hint of pastel peach, while cosy cushions and throws promise total comfort. The elegant bedside lamps fill this room with a very relaxing glow.
Splashes of pastel blue make this bedroom calm and dreamy, while contemporary furnishing serves both practical and aesthetic needs. Wooden elements lend warmth and sliding glass doors connect this space with an airy balcony.
