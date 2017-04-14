13 economical ideas for decorating your living room

Decorating the living room is easier and cheaper than it sounds. Of course, we are not talking about a complete overhaul or remodeling, but changing its atmosphere and renewing its energies. Often relocating the furniture is enough to make your room look like a new one. However, when space is limited and everything is in the only place possible, you have to go in search of other ideas.

And that's why today we picked out 13 ideas from our professionals and interior architects to help you convert your old room into a cool space. And best of all, with affordable solutions!