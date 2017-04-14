13 economical ideas for decorating your living room

Decorating the living room is easier and cheaper than it sounds. Of course, we are not talking about a complete overhaul or remodeling, but changing its atmosphere and renewing its energies. Often relocating the furniture is enough to make your room look like a new one. However, when space is limited and everything is in the only place possible, you have to go in search of other ideas.
And that's why today we picked out 13 ideas from our professionals and interior architects to help you convert your old room into a cool space. And best of all, with affordable solutions!
Decorate the living room with a new panel for the TV. A wooden plaque already makes all the difference!
For those who like to collect pictures, you can use picture frames of different sizes and shapes to decorate the wall.
Shelves can be used to place decorations and ornaments.
Plants beautify an environment instantly, and they're cheap, and if you choose the right species, they can be easy to care for.
The curtains completely change the face of a space. You can make it yourself by buying a fabric that fits your room.
The light and translucent curtains here create a serene and peaceful atmosphere.
Niches are a great alternative to shelves because they have a more modern and relaxed look.
Mirrors are more than decorative pieces. By hanging them in the living room, you can make it seem wider and brighter.
When the living room screams for a change, changing the pillow covers is a great start. Pick out come colourful ones with different prints to give a youthful air to the environment.
The best way to completely change the room without reforming it is by applying a new paint to the walls.
Let the light in! A bright room is always more beautiful and fresh. From time to time it may be necessary to change curtains or just leave them open longer.
The apparent brick is a constructive solution well known in architecture, and has been gaining more space in interior design.
Vibrant and modern colours make the living room more cheerful and young!
We hope you're inspired to try some of these economical ideas to decorate your living room. For more related ideas, have a look at 11 innovative ideas to decorate the corridors.