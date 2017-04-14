Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 economical ideas for decorating your living room

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
homify Rustic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Decorating the  living room is easier and cheaper than it sounds. Of course, we are not talking about a complete overhaul or remodeling, but changing its atmosphere and renewing its energies. Often relocating the furniture is enough to make your room look like a new one. However, when space is limited and everything is in the only place possible, you have to go in search of other ideas.

And that's why today we picked out 13 ideas from our professionals and interior architects  to help you convert your old room into a cool space. And best of all, with affordable solutions! 

1. A new panel for the television

homify Modern living room Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

Decorate the living room with a new panel for the TV. A wooden plaque already makes all the difference!

2. Frames of different sizes and shapes to decorate the wall

Casa Eugênia por Joao Diniz Arquitetura, JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA Modern living room
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

For those who like to collect pictures, you can use picture frames of different sizes and shapes to decorate the wall. 

3. New shelves to accommodate your favorite belongings

Projeto Apartamento Jardins MBD, Ambienta Arquitetura Ambienta Arquitetura Modern living room
Ambienta Arquitetura

Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura

Shelves can be used to place decorations and ornaments.

4. Different plants scattered around the room

homify Rustic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Plants beautify an environment instantly, and they're cheap, and if you choose the right species, they can be easy to care for.

5. New, light and translucent curtains

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style living room
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

The  curtains completely change the face of a space. You can make it yourself by buying a fabric that fits your room. 

The light and translucent curtains here create a serene and peaceful atmosphere.

6. Decorative niches

Apartamento Pompéia (SP), verso arquitetura verso arquitetura Modern living room
verso arquitetura

verso arquitetura
verso arquitetura
verso arquitetura

Niches are a great alternative to shelves because they have a more modern and relaxed look.


7. Mirrors

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Mirrors are more than decorative pieces. By hanging them in the living room, you can make it seem wider and brighter.

8. Coloured pillows

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern living room
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

When the living room screams for a change, changing the pillow covers is a great start. Pick out come colourful ones with different prints to give a youthful air to the environment.

9. New paint for walls

ambientação de sala de estar, ARM ARQUITETURA E URBANISMO ARM ARQUITETURA E URBANISMO Modern living room
ARM ARQUITETURA E URBANISMO

ARM ARQUITETURA E URBANISMO
ARM ARQUITETURA E URBANISMO
ARM ARQUITETURA E URBANISMO

The best way to completely change the room without reforming it is by applying a new paint to the walls.

10. Natural lighting

Quartier Perdizes, Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room
Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores

Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores
Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores
Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores

Let the light in! A bright room is always more beautiful and fresh. From time to time it may be necessary to change curtains or just leave them open longer.

12. Wall of apparent brick

Casa Moema, Tria Arquitetura Tria Arquitetura Eclectic style media room
Tria Arquitetura

Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura

The apparent brick is a constructive solution well known in architecture, and has been gaining more space in interior design.

13. Many colours

Hampstead Heath Apartment Bhavin Taylor Design Eclectic style living room
Bhavin Taylor Design

Hampstead Heath Apartment

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

Vibrant and modern colours make the living room more cheerful and young!

We hope you're inspired to try some of these economical ideas to decorate your living room. For more related ideas, have a look at 11 innovative ideas to decorate the corridors.

A beautiful Mumbai apartment full of ethnic charm
Which living room decoration idea do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks