A luxurious Indian home full of wooden warmth

The architects at Premdas Krishna in Kerala bring you a very exclusive house today. Adorned with lavish elements in dark and rich wood, this house is a spacious haven for living a good life. Robust woodwork and elegant furniture pepper the interiors along with soothing neutral hues and modern materials like glass. An ultramodern kitchen and beautiful bathrooms also add to the appeal of this property, while fashionable lighting accentuates the beauty of the interior design.
Rich and solid woodwork define the specialty of this spacious terrace. Elegant columns, beautiful carvings and brass accessories keep the charm of traditional South Indian architecture alive. A large and colourful painting breaks the monotony of neutral hues.
Owing to its double height and luxurious wooden wall panelling, the living space looks classy and regal. A large and vibrant painting near the ceiling and a gorgeous crystal chandelier add to the impressive look.
Solid and artistically carved wooden doors lead you to the serene puja room or temple in this house. These doors feature circular niches which hold brass bells, so that you hear their soft tinkle while opening the room. Inside, an elegant and solid wooden temple holds the brass figurine of Lord Krishna and the photos of other deities. Brass lamps add to the grandeur.
This sunken courtyard lined with grey stones make for a peaceful retreat in the middle of a busy day. A gorgeously carved wooden canopy lends warmth to this space, while a tall brass lamp and greens in marble pots make for luxurious touches.
Lavish and subtly traditional furniture in dark wood make this dining space cosy and stunning. The salmon pink wallpaper is a lively touch, while the aquarium creates a peaceful ambiance for relishing family meals. Ethnic paintings and a beautiful chandelier complete the look here.
Wood and creatively etched glass come together to make the staircase a wonderful vision. The space underneath it has been smartly used to house the common washbasin, a decorative mirror and some indoor plants.
White and grey is the elegant and very sober colour palette of this modern and spacious kitchen. Glossy cabinets take care of storage needs, while ample countertop space allows you to cook, prep and plate with ease.
Beautifully patterned tiles and mellow lighting enhance the neutral colour scheme of this spacious bathroom, and create visual depth. Sliding glass doors keep the fashionable shower nook separate, while a golden mirror above the sink unit makes for a regal atmosphere. The row of cabinets near the ceiling helps in storing extra toiletries and cleaning supplies.