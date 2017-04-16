A beautiful and creative house for modern Indian families

There are times when simple neutral colours and the right materials can create magic in modern homes. This house rendered by the architects at Premdas Krishna in Kerala is a perfect example of that. Spacious and brightly-lit, it makes use of whites and beiges to make the interiors cosy and welcoming. Sleek wooden elements appear every now and then to offer warmth, while indoor greens promise refreshment. Vibrant paintings, decorative vases and carefully chosen accessories add colour and life to this home.
This spacious hall looks inviting with its earthy tones and elements like stone, wood and greenery. The centre of this space is sunken, filled with white pebbles and covered with glass to lend a Zen-like calm here. The beautiful paintings are eye-catching too. Don’t miss how the staircase impresses with wood and glass balustrade on one side and sleek steel cables on another.
Soothing tones of white and cream make this living room appear big and comfy. Plush modern sofas and a modern wooden coffee table make relaxation and entertainment equally easy. Paintings, potted greens and a stylish false ceiling complete the look here.
Artistically etched glass panels separate the living room from the rest of the house, without hampering the free flow of light. Glass also helps in opening up the interiors visually, and looks extremely elegant in sleek wooden frames.
From this vantage point, you can catch a fair glimpse of the dining area with its beautiful wooden furniture. Set under an indirectly-lit false ceiling, this space seems very trendy, while floating shelves nearby hold colourful vases for aesthetic appeal.
On the other side of the staircase is the den where the family can watch TV, read and relax. A bold red feature wall, blue cushions and a multicoloured rug lend vibrancy and personality to this informal space. Trendy niches display artefacts, while the TV unit is simple but chic.
