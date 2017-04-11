15 modern rooms with unusual floor ideas for your home

Although not used frequently in the interiors of homes, there are rooms which have a unique thing in common – uneven floors.
If you have plans to use this flooring technique for your home, then worry not! Here we bring 15 great examples of using step floors that you can use for for your home.
The first thing you should pay attention is to highlight your steps well. Remember, if not highlighted properly, somebody could take a misstep resulting in injury.
Having a difference in the home gives us a benefit that cannot be emphasised upon enough: you get to have two types of flooring in your house! Choose two complementing flooring that will work well with each other.
Highlight the interior of the line with a different painting or even a decal to give the step flooring a unique touch!
It is not necessary to create grand step floor spaces inside your home. Even a small area just right for your couch or favourite armchair can look great too!
Play a visual game with by creating uneven flooring, with the same texture all over the room. This makes your room look spacious and elegant.
If Create more sophistication in your home by creating step flooring with multiple steps so your design shines!
Save yourself from constructing huge walls inside various rooms by simply dividing space with step flooring.
It is visually appealing to have a room that is lower than the rest of the rest of your ground floor. These spaces are cosy and intimate.
So far you’ve only seen shallow step flooring. Here is a much riskier step floor that has multiple steps that are lit well and beautify the home.
You ca hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
Beautifying a step flooring, home needs careful consideration. Remember to use subtle pieces of furniture with colours that dominate the room entirely.
Stepped floors are floors are great for small homes too. Take for instance this small home here. The stepped flooring looks great and divides space well.
Checkout 10 best flooring ideas to suit Indian environments here.
If you want to create multiple levels of flooring inside your home, then begin with your living room and play along as you go.
A frequent problem that homeowners come across is when you want to beautify a room, sometimes you end up stuffing the room up with furniture and accessories. With stepped flooring you can avoid it.
Combing living room and dining room is quite common. Setting limits are also tough. But this way, you can create a visual difference and can look great too!
And we end this list with a design that shows us how well the levelling game looks on the floor of a home.
Your room is yours is to play with, why not pamper it with beauty?