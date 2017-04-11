Your browser is out-of-date.

15 modern rooms with unusual floor ideas for your home

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
Although not used frequently in the interiors of homes, there are rooms which have a unique thing in common – uneven floors.

If you have plans to use this flooring technique for your home, then worry not! Here we bring 15 great examples of using step floors that you can use for for your home.

1. Highlight the slope as much as you can

Una CASA DE CAMPO para soñar, malu goni malu goni Rustic style living room
malu goni

malu goni
malu goni
malu goni

The first thing you should pay attention is to highlight your steps well. Remember, if not highlighted properly, somebody could take a misstep resulting in injury.

2. It allows to use several materials

Parque Victoria 56, Pure Design Pure Design Minimalist living room
Pure Design

Pure Design
Pure Design
Pure Design

Having a difference in the home gives us a benefit that cannot be emphasised upon enough: you get to have two types of flooring in your house! Choose two complementing flooring that will work well with each other.

3. The colour touch right on the dividing line

homify Minimalist living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Highlight the interior of the line with a different painting or even a decal to give the step flooring a unique touch!

4. A small area below goes very well

PROYECTO CASA HABIACIÓN R+Z, DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA Minimalist living room
DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA

DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA
DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA
DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA

It is not necessary to create grand step floor spaces inside your home. Even a small area just right for your couch or favourite armchair can look great too!

5. A very pleasant visual game

Casa KR, NUV Arquitectura NUV Arquitectura Modern living room
NUV Arquitectura

NUV Arquitectura
NUV Arquitectura
NUV Arquitectura

Play a visual game with by creating uneven flooring, with the same texture all over the room. This makes your room look spacious and elegant.

6. A level accompanied by a pair of steps

CaSA CC3 Design Process, CoRREA Arquitectos CoRREA Arquitectos Modern living room
CoRREA Arquitectos

CoRREA Arquitectos
CoRREA Arquitectos
CoRREA Arquitectos

If Create more sophistication in your home by creating step flooring with multiple steps so your design shines!


7. Divide spaces only by playing with depth

Bilbaoo Residencial , Lo Interior Lo Interior Eclectic style living room
Lo Interior

Lo Interior
Lo Interior
Lo Interior

Save yourself from constructing huge walls inside various rooms by simply dividing space with step flooring.

8. When the room is below it is a good idea

renovation haut de gamme à roubaix, vr-architecture vr-architecture Minimalist living room
vr-architecture

vr-architecture
vr-architecture
vr-architecture

It is visually appealing to have a room that is lower than the rest of the rest of your ground floor. These spaces are cosy and intimate.

9. A considerable slope

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

So far you’ve only seen shallow step flooring. Here is a much riskier step floor that has multiple steps that are lit well and beautify the home.

You ca hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

10. The slope requires care

CASA TG , planeta diseño + construcción SA de CV planeta diseño + construcción SA de CV Modern living room
planeta diseño + construcción SA de CV

planeta diseño + construcción SA de CV
planeta diseño + construcción SA de CV
planeta diseño + construcción SA de CV

Beautifying a step flooring, home needs careful consideration. Remember to use subtle pieces of furniture with colours that dominate the room entirely.

11. The slope is allied to small houses

Corporativo, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern living room
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Stepped floors are floors are great for small homes too. Take for instance this small home here. The stepped flooring looks great and divides space well.

Checkout 10 best flooring ideas to suit Indian environments here.

12. A set of slopes

Residencial Europa, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern living room
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

If you want to create multiple levels of flooring inside your home, then begin with your living room and play along as you go.

13. To help limit what you put in your room

Casa MG Fuentes San Jose, Arquitectura Libre Arquitectura Libre Modern living room
Arquitectura Libre

Arquitectura Libre
Arquitectura Libre
Arquitectura Libre

A frequent problem that homeowners come across is when you want to beautify a room, sometimes you end up stuffing the room up with furniture and accessories. With stepped flooring you can avoid it.

14. A well-defined dining room

Casa GS, Iluminarq Iluminarq Modern living room
Iluminarq

Iluminarq
Iluminarq
Iluminarq

Combing living room and dining room is quite common. Setting limits are also tough. But this way, you can create a visual difference and can look great too!

15. The room deserves to be unique

House Sauces ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Living room
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

House Sauces

ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

And we end this list with a design that shows us how well the levelling game looks on the floor of a home.

Your room is yours is to play with, why not pamper it with beauty?

An elegant and spacious Bangalore home worth 2 crores
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


