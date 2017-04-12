7 ideas to place your TV in a small home!

The changes in realty over the years have forced engineers and architects to come up with smaller homes than ever. The physical modernity of homes goes hand in hand with the technology and gadgets for the home such as televisions that increasingly has more functions and applications becoming the centre piece of every home entertainment.
Space and furniture are two things that should work in tandem for the maximum comfort of the residents. Our professionals present this set of ideas to place your TV as per your liking.
Using neutral colours allows you to implement many other decorative objects in the room. With white as the base in small homes, the various other gadgets in the home are highlighted.
Here we observe how the white colour of the wood serves as a beautiful frame to the carpet.
The wall at the back is lined with material that looks like wood. The red colour and the white colour shelves beautifully balance out the region with movable furniture placed below. The video game connections have been neatly given to the TV. The speakers further enhance this gadget centre in the home.
TVs do not need luxurious furniture for themselves. Even simple furniture like tables or shelves can look great when accompanied by other modern décor like shown here.
The centre panel here retains the colour of the wall while being flanked by the wood panelling in a well thought out design. The circular benches with handmade fabric further beautify the home.
The walls are usually places to hang your décor up like mirrors, almanacs and others. With a little space adjustment, well designed shelves can beautify your walls well.
This design here shows that you can place accessories you previously didn’t know where to place. The entertainment centre also gets a beautiful home here.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
The TV takes control of this area of this home here. The panel covering the wall also envelopes the television, leaving just enough space for other smaller accessories. The dark coffee table and stools on the floor stand out from the steel blue walls. The natural lighting completes this small but beautiful home.
Modern television sets do not skimp on space of your home. A furniture piece on the lower part of the wall is just right to hold the accessories. The shelf at the top is a novel way to accommodate books, CDs and other small accessories.
The neighbouring blue-green wall holds an interesting shelf that is the same height as the one on the TV wall, making both an inseparable pair!
It is wise to take advantage of the spaces that remain unused in your small home. A bending or a concave area is excellent to hold furniture that can serve as the entertainment area.
The concrete planters with simple plants and the abstract lines illuminated by small sources of light work well together.
