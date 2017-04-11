15 amazing TV room ideas for small homes

Tv’s are an important feature in any home these days. Gone are the days when TV’s were only used to watch sitcoms or movies, with the modern technology you can now connect your television with internet, use it as a computer screen and even connect it to your gaming console. Due to the multifunctional aspect of televisions, one needs to dedicate a specific location for placing these entertainment units.

If you are looking for some innovative ideas to design your TV rooms then here are 15 pictures that can help.