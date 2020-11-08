Your browser is out-of-date.

10 open kitchen designs for small homes

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

One of the most difficult things to do while choosing a small house is designing the kitchen. Kitchen being one of the most utilised rooms need to be fully functional and well organised. There are many ways to incorporate a great looking kitchen in your small house but the best out of them is by building and open one. 

Here are 10 open kitchen designs for your small home that you must consider in order to create something beautiful.

1. Modern white kitchen

Bibiana Lattuca
Bibiana Lattuca

Bibiana Lattuca
Bibiana Lattuca
Bibiana Lattuca

It is not important that small kitchens need to look boring. One of the best ways to create a modern small kitchen is by using completely white cabinets and appliances. This would also make your kitchen look clean.

2. Kitchen island and table

訂製溫暖工業宅，成就單身男子的自在空間, 合觀設計 合觀設計 Industrial style kitchen
合觀設計

合觀設計
合觀設計
合觀設計

Another great way to design a small multifunctional kitchen is by adding a dining table or kitchen island. With the help of these two features you will be able to entertain people and have enough space for food preparation as well.

3. Single wall kitchen

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

In a small house where a lot of attention is given to designing bathroom, living room and bedrooms, it can be quite challenging to offer proper space to the kitchen section without compromising its style. Hence, to create a kitchen that is fully functional using this single-wall layout is ideal. By adding ample amount of storage above and below the counter you will be able to use the available space to its fullest.

4. L-shaped kitchen

Modular Kitchen with Loft ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Brown
ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd

Modular Kitchen with Loft

ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd
ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd
ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd

Similar looking L-shaped layouts are also an excellent choice when it comes to small kitchens. These layouts can fit in any corner of the house even if those corners cannot be used for other purposes.

5. Dividing kitchen

"大人かっこいい"ゲストルーム, いえラボ いえラボ Modern kitchen
いえラボ

いえラボ
いえラボ
いえラボ

There are no rules that limit open kitchen designs to be placed in a corner so that they are functional. The designer for this kitchen has placed the counter in the middle so that it acts as a divider and is yet easy to use.

6. Small natural kitchen

ブルックリンカフェスタイルなお家, いえラボ いえラボ Scandinavian style kitchen
いえラボ

いえラボ
いえラボ
いえラボ

Incorporating natural elements in your small kitchen might also be worth a shot if you are looking to create something beautiful. By using wood as your building material you will have an organic as well as durable cooking space.


7. Bare essential kitchen

A residence in Shibuya, sorama me Inc. sorama me Inc. Eclectic style kitchen
sorama me Inc.

A residence in Shibuya

sorama me Inc.
sorama me Inc.
sorama me Inc.

For those of you who do not entertain a lot of people having a kitchen that has only the bare essentials is highly recommended. This would not only save you enough space but will also make your kitchen look tidy.

8. Kitchen storage

みどりのいえ, FEDL（Far East Design Labo） FEDL（Far East Design Labo） Eclectic style kitchen
FEDL（Far East Design Labo）

FEDL（Far East Design Labo）
FEDL（Far East Design Labo）
FEDL（Far East Design Labo）

It is not important that to implement small open kitchen ideas you need to reduce storage space. By incorporating different levels of open shelves and hooks you can install additional storage options as per your convenience.

9. In-built kitchen

casa di ringhiera, marta novarini architetto marta novarini architetto Modern living room
marta novarini architetto

marta novarini architetto
marta novarini architetto
marta novarini architetto

If you are looking to save floor space then opting for this inbuilt kitchen layout is advised. This little kitchen fits right into your wall which gives you additional floor space to utilise.

10. Accessible

2-pokojowy apartamencik, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Creating a U-shaped open kitchen in your small house will allow you to cook as well as entertain your guests at the same time. It will also make the kitchen easily accessible from any other room of the house.

For more designs view our ideabooks

Some more interesting ideas

Kitchen homify Small kitchens Grey
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Having a small open kitchen design does not mean that you have to avoid dark colours and restrict yourself to whites. Whether it is a compactly-sized L-shaped, U-shaped or a single wall kitchen, you can always use matte grey or navy blue and team it with white walls to create a pleasing contrast. These shades can transform the overall look of small kitchens and lend a modern, luxe touch without making them feel cluttered.

Tall Unit Storage with Microwave provision Enrich Interiors & Decors Modern kitchen White Tall unit design, Backsplash, Microwave provision Unit
Enrich Interiors &amp; Decors

Tall Unit Storage with Microwave provision

Enrich Interiors & Decors
Enrich Interiors &amp; Decors
Enrich Interiors & Decors

In a modern open kitchen which is usually dominated with subtle colours, a brightly coloured and textured backsplash can add the needed quirkiness and depth. As shown here, nothing can look more refreshing than the light green colour, especially with white walls and cabinetry. For a more immersive appearance, you can ask the kitchen planners or design professionals to customize the glass with a unique print of your choice created by using the digital imaging process.

Home Makeover Made Easy: Invaluable Tips from a Book by an Interior Designer in Kolkata
Which one of these kitchens inspired you the most?


