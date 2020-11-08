10 open kitchen designs for small homes

One of the most difficult things to do while choosing a small house is designing the kitchen. Kitchen being one of the most utilised rooms need to be fully functional and well organised. There are many ways to incorporate a great looking kitchen in your small house but the best out of them is by building and open one.
Here are 10 open kitchen designs for your small home that you must consider in order to create something beautiful.
It is not important that small kitchens need to look boring. One of the best ways to create a modern small kitchen is by using completely white cabinets and appliances. This would also make your kitchen look clean.
Another great way to design a small multifunctional kitchen is by adding a dining table or kitchen island. With the help of these two features you will be able to entertain people and have enough space for food preparation as well.
In a small house where a lot of attention is given to designing bathroom, living room and bedrooms, it can be quite challenging to offer proper space to the kitchen section without compromising its style. Hence, to create a kitchen that is fully functional using this single-wall layout is ideal. By adding ample amount of storage above and below the counter you will be able to use the available space to its fullest.
Similar looking L-shaped layouts are also an excellent choice when it comes to small kitchens. These layouts can fit in any corner of the house even if those corners cannot be used for other purposes.
There are no rules that limit open kitchen designs to be placed in a corner so that they are functional. The designer for this kitchen has placed the counter in the middle so that it acts as a divider and is yet easy to use.
Incorporating natural elements in your small kitchen might also be worth a shot if you are looking to create something beautiful. By using wood as your building material you will have an organic as well as durable cooking space.
For those of you who do not entertain a lot of people having a kitchen that has only the bare essentials is highly recommended. This would not only save you enough space but will also make your kitchen look tidy.
It is not important that to implement small open kitchen ideas you need to reduce storage space. By incorporating different levels of open shelves and hooks you can install additional storage options as per your convenience.
If you are looking to save floor space then opting for this inbuilt kitchen layout is advised. This little kitchen fits right into your wall which gives you additional floor space to utilise.
Creating a U-shaped open kitchen in your small house will allow you to cook as well as entertain your guests at the same time. It will also make the kitchen easily accessible from any other room of the house.
Having a small open kitchen design does not mean that you have to avoid dark colours and restrict yourself to whites. Whether it is a compactly-sized L-shaped, U-shaped or a single wall kitchen, you can always use matte grey or navy blue and team it with white walls to create a pleasing contrast. These shades can transform the overall look of small kitchens and lend a modern, luxe touch without making them feel cluttered.
In a modern open kitchen which is usually dominated with subtle colours, a brightly coloured and textured backsplash can add the needed quirkiness and depth. As shown here, nothing can look more refreshing than the light green colour, especially with white walls and cabinetry. For a more immersive appearance, you can ask the kitchen planners or design professionals to customize the glass with a unique print of your choice created by using the digital imaging process.