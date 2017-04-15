An impressive 3200sqft bungalow in Vadodara, Gujarat

A big Indian family ideally needs a spacious home with lots of modern designs, cosy furnishing and soothing colours. And that is exactly what this bungalow in Vadodara delivers. With an area of 3200sqft at its disposal, this residence combines modernism with lots of floor area to make each room inviting. The colour scheme is mostly sober and neutral, with whites, beiges and browns ruling the interiors. Traditional touches appear here and there to connect the inhabitants with their roots, while the media room and gym are stunningly contemporary. Stylish lighting and creative wall decor also contribute to the attraction of this home. Credit for all this goes to the interior architects at Zeal Arch Designs.