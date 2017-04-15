An impressive 3200sqft bungalow in Vadodara, Gujarat

A big Indian family ideally needs a spacious home with lots of modern designs, cosy furnishing and soothing colours. And that is exactly what this bungalow in Vadodara delivers. With an area of 3200sqft at its disposal, this residence combines modernism with lots of floor area to make each room inviting. The colour scheme is mostly sober and neutral, with whites, beiges and browns ruling the interiors. Traditional touches appear here and there to connect the inhabitants with their roots, while the media room and gym are stunningly contemporary. Stylish lighting and creative wall decor also contribute to the attraction of this home. Credit for all this goes to the interior architects at Zeal Arch Designs.
Built for the large Shah family, this house is a very modern affair with sleek lines and bright white walls. Neat windows and gates in wood and frosted glass add a lot of style to the facade too.
Beautiful mosaic tiles line the porch floor for a traditional look, while an elegant swing promises awesome leisurely moments. The wooden entrance door has a very creative see-through panel in the middle, and creates a warm impression.
Subtly textured wall cladding, a sleek TV unit and a plush sofa make the living space simple yet elegant. The neat coffee table and stools with bright red seats add to the convenience factor here.
Right next to the living space is a wall adorned with this ethnic and gorgeously carved wooden art piece. It makes a charming traditional statement in the middle of all the modernism.
Carved intricately and rendered with myriad bold hues, this wooden temple is a very traditional piece which keeps the Indian heritage alive in this residence.
This spacious black and white kitchen has a very smart layout, and is equipped with numerous cabinets and modern appliances for utmost comfort. Bright lights and glossy surfaces add to the appeal.
A large digital print depicting the blue waters of the Maldives make this bedroom almost a beach getaway. Dark wooden surfaces also lend warmth here, while the minimal furnishing makes the room look spacious and airy.
Soft neutral hues, a very stylish bed and a creative wall sticker depicting a flock of black birds make this bedroom very modern and arty. The stylish reading lamps hang from the ceiling, while the bedding lends a dash of colour to this space.
A unique wall panelling with golden indirect lighting makes this media room a stunner. Luxurious brown couches make for cosy seating as you watch TV.
Rendered almost completely in white, the gym offers stunning views of the cityscape, thanks to is glass walls set in black frames. Glossy floor tiles reflect sunlight generously and add to the brightness.
Though done up in neutral hues, this bathroom stands out due to its stylish sink, strip of decorative tiles in the shower and printed shower curtain.
Lightly textured tiles on the wall and a fashionable rectangular sink make this otherwise small and simple bathroom delightful.
