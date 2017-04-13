Your browser is out-of-date.

19 ideas to make the entrance of your house look sensational

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
There is no better impression than the first, and based on this idea we put together some ideas that will make the entrance of your house look simply sensational. Today we bring you 19 designs by our  professionals that will make a tremendous impact on anyone who enters your home. These ideas range from simple things that can be done even by oneself, to spectacular designs that we are sure will surprise you. Come and meet them, here in homify! 

1. Sculptural visual retake

Jaya & Rajesh Cozy Nest Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Cozy Nest Interiors

Jaya & Rajesh

Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors

You can also achieve an excellent impression and unique style by adding a sculpture or a statue just as a visual finish when entering the house.

2. With oriental style

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

Large wooden furniture at the entrance and some oriental ornamental details can give a sense of peace and harmony to the access to your home.

3. In total symmetry

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Nice Brew Interior Design

Private Residence, Surrey

Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design

A pair of armchairs arranged side by side combined with a small display cabinet and a modern mirror can create a completely symmetrical and modern lobby that will surely cause a sensation in the people who visit you.

4. White everywhere

Parliament Hill Interior Design, Hampstead, London, Residence Interior Design Ltd Residence Interior Design Ltd Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Residence Interior Design Ltd

Parliament Hill Interior Design, Hampstead, London

Residence Interior Design Ltd
Residence Interior Design Ltd
Residence Interior Design Ltd

The colour white is not a boring colour, on the contrary, it is an excellent way to impact and have a greater amplitude inside the house, with a totally modern and minimalist design. 

5. Slate wall

UNA CASA ENTRE ÁRBOLES, BATLLÓ CONCEPT BATLLÓ CONCEPT Eclectic style kitchen
BATLLÓ CONCEPT

BATLLÓ CONCEPT
BATLLÓ CONCEPT
BATLLÓ CONCEPT

There are special pains and finishes that can leave the surface of a wall just like a chalkboard, so that you are able to use chalk to decorate it or make some notes or reminders. 

6. A mirror wall

Apartamento Jatobá, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

If the entrance is to some extent reduced or narrow, there's nothing like having a mirror wall that allows you to create a visual effect of great amplitude when entering the house.


7. Taking advantage of space

steading conversion, adam mcnee ltd adam mcnee ltd Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
adam mcnee ltd

steading conversion

adam mcnee ltd
adam mcnee ltd
adam mcnee ltd

If you have a wide entrance, there's nothing better than having excellent natural lighting that helps convey a sense of warmth and welcome in the house.

8. Circular mirrors

Luxurious entrance hall Tailored Living Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Interior designer,Interior design,armchair,accent colour,mirror wall,entrance hall
Tailored Living Interiors

Luxurious entrance hall

Tailored Living Interiors
Tailored Living Interiors
Tailored Living Interiors

Another way to make the entrance of your house look amazing is to install circular mirrors, which give a modern and very unique effect to the space.

9. Pure Elegance

Luxury Staircase, Haldane UK Haldane UK Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
Haldane UK

Luxury Staircase

Haldane UK
Haldane UK
Haldane UK

There is nothing like a piano to give a very elegant and distinctive touch to the entrance of any home.

10. An aquarium at home

Helical glass staircase around giant fish tank Diapo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Diapo

Helical glass staircase around giant fish tank

Diapo
Diapo
Diapo

If you trying to dress to impress so that the entrance of the house looks amazing, there is no better way to do it than integrating a giant aquarium in the center of the lobby.

11. Contact with the outside

Louverwall, AND(에이엔디) 건축사사무소 AND(에이엔디) 건축사사무소 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
AND(에이엔디) 건축사사무소

AND(에이엔디) 건축사사무소
AND(에이엔디) 건축사사무소
AND(에이엔디) 건축사사무소

Another way to have an original entrance is having contact with the outside, with a view towards the landscape that surrounds the  house, such as pictured here. 

12. Large wooden doors

Modern Chinoiserie Home, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Design Intervention

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

A large double door made of wood guarantees an impact not only from the outside, but also compliments the interior.

13. Separation with design

SICOMOROS UNO CERO SIETE, GENETICA ARQ STUDIO GENETICA ARQ STUDIO Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
GENETICA ARQ STUDIO

GENETICA ARQ STUDIO
GENETICA ARQ STUDIO
GENETICA ARQ STUDIO

A dividing wall with design perfectly defines the lobby area, but at the same time invites us to discover the rest of the house. 

14. Integrating art

JPB, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

One of the easiest ways to achieve an excellent first impression when entering a house is to add a piece of art, such as a framed painting, which will surely be an excellent topic of conversation for the guests.

15. Mirrors right at the entrance

Бирюза и кружева, Алёна Демшинова Алёна Демшинова Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Алёна Демшинова

Алёна Демшинова
Алёна Демшинова
Алёна Демшинова

A wardrobe with mirrors fulfills a double function at the entrance. First, it creates a feeling of greater spatial breadth and second, it serves to take a quick look to accommodate the wardrobe before leaving. 

16. You should also look down

Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

A floor design with a retro or vintage feel can make all the difference inside a lobby when entering a house, creating a unique welcoming space.

17. Small details

Seba Life , Canan Delevi Canan Delevi Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Canan Delevi

Canan Delevi
Canan Delevi
Canan Delevi

A small lamp, a small bench and a small shelf is all that is needed (next to a small mirror), to make the entrance to the house surprisingly great.

18. With modern touch

miniszyk, unikat:lab unikat:lab Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
unikat:lab

miniszyk

unikat:lab
unikat:lab
unikat:lab

Having a chic coat rack and a pink armchair on a black background guarantees an excellent impression, with a very modern and contemporary style.

19. With great brightness

Beach House, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

The idea of white throughout the space can be overwhelming, but you can add notes of color, with plants or some decorative elements that break the power of whiteness.

We hope you're inspired to try some of these ideas for the entrance of your home. For more related ideas, have a look at 8 ideas for a small home entrance

Which entrance design do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


