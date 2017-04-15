A traditional yet modern Indian house full of colours

When used in the right doses, lively colours can do a world of difference to any home. And that is what we are going to find out in this traditional yet very contemporary house rendered by the architects at Premdas Krishna in Kerala. Vibrant niches and textiles in bold hues lend lots of spice and spirit to this residence, along with some lovely paintings and decorative vases. Dark woodwork appear every now and then for a warm and elegant appearance, and the furniture is very trendy too. Sufficient and soothing lighting also adds to the attractive ambiance in every room.
Fashionable wooden couches, colourful cushions, floor to ceiling drapes and colourful niches in the corner are among the reasons why this living space looks so bold and beautiful. A large and ornately patterned carpet along with two sleek wooden coffee tables pulls the look together, while a lively red and yellow painting lends artistic appeal.
Another side of the living space surprises with a sleek wall unit in dark wood, with a charming blue backdrop. Decorative mirrors, vases in different shapes and gorgeous colours, and traditional wall niches in various hues make this an eye-catching space.
The stylish wooden partition that separates the living from the rest of the house is of a see-through nature and features inbuilt shelves for showcasing vibrant vases. At a distance, you can also see colourful traditional niches, beautiful floral arrangements and a traditional wooden wall clock.
A tall wooden panel acts as the backdrop for the divine figurine of Lord Krishna in this prayer nook. It is flanked by other divine artworks on either side, while brass lamps and prayer essentials lend a hint of glamour here.
Plush leather couches in creamy white and stylish indirect lighting make the media room perfect for watching movies, games and relaxing. The wood and white environment is very soothing, and the blue indirect lighting on the false ceiling is attractive as well.
Trendy wooden chairs with pastel blue upholstery surround a beautiful round table to make mealtimes memorable and charming. The smooth flooring, bright white walls, elegant drapes and modern false ceiling all add to the ambiance. We also love the fashionable crockery cabinet in wood and glass.
As a departure from the common areas, this bedroom has been done up in wood, beige and white tones. Simple yet chic furniture, mellow lighting, and soft textiles create a dreamy and cosy atmosphere here.
Take another tour - A beautiful apartment in Pune designed for 15 lakhs