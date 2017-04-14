A beautiful Mumbai apartment full of ethnic charm

We are in the ever-bustling city of Mumbai today, and all set to explore the beautiful traditional yet modern home rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Design Kkarma. Elegant furniture in dark wood, pretty colours and gorgeous ethnic decor accents make this flat welcoming and inspiring. Charming brass pieces keep the Indian heritage alive in this home, although urban convenience has not been overlooked in any way.
Wood and metal combines artistically to make this entrance door a stunner. The metal filigree work in the middle allows you to take a peep into the living space as well. We also love the plaque that says “Shalom”; it’s a very peaceful and cordial gesture.
The other side lets you admire the decorative entrance door in its full length. There is also a solid wooden door for security purposes. A small stool on the left allows guests to sit and take off shoes, while the tall painting is a very tasteful touch.
A large wooden cabinet just before the living space holds all shoes and umbrellas, while its top has been adorned with ethnic sculptures and brass pots and vases. The overall effect is very ethnic and stylish.
Thanks to a bank of glass windows, the living space stays flooded with sunlight throughout the day. The wooden sofa and chairs are a mix of tradition and modernism, and are upholstered beautifully in pastel blue. Wooden artworks on the wall and a trendy tall cane lantern near the windows complete the look here.
A vintage style wooden table with gorgeously carved legs and traditional but sleek chairs make mealtimes truly special in the dining area. Golden lighting bathes the space in peace and comfort, while divine sculptures and brass accessories celebrate the ethnic spirit of this apartment.
This wall art is rendered in wood and showcases the divinity of Lord Buddha elegantly.
Pretty and gleaming brass bells hang at different levels from a wooden corner shelf to lend a special look to the prayer nook. A wooden statue of Lord Ganesha graces the top of the shelf as an auspicious touch.
Creatively carved, this brass wall decor piece depicts one of the forms of Lord Ganesha and comes with a tiny bell as well. How charming!
