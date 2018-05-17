12 Ideas to make your kitchen interesting

The perfect kitchen is not only beautiful, but makes working in the kitchen more enjoyable as well. In this idea guide you'll find some great ideas and kitchen features designed by Urban Myth that can make kitchen work easier and more fun. There are ideas for every budget here so dive in and swim for free! Please do leave us some feedback in the end as we always look forward to hearing from you.
Having shelving units that climb on the walls makes lfe easier in the kitchen as it is far less strenous than having to bend down to reach kitchen cabinets below. As far as possible, store all the necessary items for everyday kitchen work in easily reachable storage units.
Having drawers that are reachable without having to bend over gives your back a rest and eases kitchen work. Organise the kitchen accesories so that the things you need the most are at arms reach.
An illuminated wall unit might be just what you need to carefully handle those fragile glasses.
Internal pull out kitchen cabinets such as the one pictured are great as they save space and store all the needed kitchen utensils in the work area itself.
A drawer with compartments just for knives! That's what every kitchen needs! It's also safely hidden away from children at the top most drawer.
Glass shelves sit pretty in the kitchen, but what's prettier is LED illuminated glass shelves. Might as well make the most of the glass right?
Not only does this dynamic pull put storage look modern and edgy, it also saves loads of space in the kitchen. Isn't this great, all the pots and pans stored neatly away?
It's amazing what one simple rail can do to save space in the kitchen and organise things so that they're just right where you need them. The sink area and the cooking area are probably where you'll find the rail most useful.
More pots and pats? No problem. There's the magic corner solution for all your big pot problems.
Having a compartmentalised pull out bin that separates your waste and hides it away right by the kitchen work area is super practical. It's one of those things you won't be able to live without once you have it.
A kitchen wouldn't be a kitchen without the masala, so waste no time and organise your spice collections neatly.
Having sufficient storage in the kitchen is vital for keeping the space neat and also for keeping pests away. A tall storage unit like the one pictured here is ideal as it makes use of vertical space and creates plenty of storage space.
We hope you're inspired to try some of these ideas in your kitchen.