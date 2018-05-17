Your browser is out-of-date.

12 Ideas to make your kitchen interesting

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Kitchen Features, Urban Myth Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Loading admin actions …

The perfect kitchen is not only beautiful, but makes working in the kitchen more enjoyable as well. In this idea guide you'll find some great ideas and kitchen features designed by Urban Myth that can make kitchen work easier and more fun. There are ideas for every budget here so dive in and swim for free! Please do leave us some feedback in the end as we always look forward to hearing from you. 

1. Climber unit

Climber Unit Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Climber Unit

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Having shelving units that climb on the walls makes lfe easier in the kitchen as it is far less strenous than having to bend down to reach kitchen cabinets below. As far as possible, store all the necessary items for everyday kitchen work in easily reachable storage units. 

2. Full height pull out

Full height Pull Out Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Full height Pull Out

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Having drawers that are reachable without having to bend over gives your back a rest and eases kitchen work. Organise the kitchen accesories so that the things you need the most are at arms reach. 

3. Illuminated wall unit

Illuminated Wall Unit Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Illuminated Wall Unit

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

An illuminated wall unit might be just what you need to carefully handle those fragile glasses. 

4. Internal pull outs

Internal Pull-outs Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Internal Pull-outs

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Internal pull out kitchen cabinets such as the one pictured are great as they save space and store all the needed kitchen utensils in the work area itself. 

5. Knife organisation

Knife Organisation Urban Myth KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Urban Myth

Knife Organisation

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

A drawer with compartments just for knives! That's what every kitchen needs! It's also safely hidden away from children at the top most drawer. 

6. LED illuminated glass shelves

LED Illuminated Glass Shelves Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

LED Illuminated Glass Shelves

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Glass shelves sit pretty in the kitchen, but what's prettier is LED illuminated glass shelves. Might as well make the most of the glass right? 


7. Dynamic pull out storage

Le Mans Pull Out Storage Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Le Mans Pull Out Storage

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Not only does this dynamic pull put storage look modern and edgy, it also saves loads of space in the kitchen. Isn't this great, all the pots and pans stored neatly away? 

8. The essential rail

Linero Rail Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Linero Rail

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

It's amazing what one simple rail can do to save space in the kitchen and organise things so that they're just right where you need them. The sink area and the cooking area are probably where you'll find the rail most useful. 

9. Magic corner solution

Magic Corner Solution Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Magic Corner Solution

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

More pots and pats? No problem. There's the magic corner solution for all your big pot problems. 

10. Pull out waste bins

Pull out waste bins Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Pull out waste bins

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Having a compartmentalised pull out bin that separates your waste and hides it away right by the kitchen work area is super practical. It's one of those things you won't be able to live without once you have it. 

11. Spice organisation

Spice Organisation Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Spice Organisation

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

A kitchen wouldn't be a kitchen without the masala, so waste no time and organise your spice collections neatly. 

12. Tall storage unit

Tall tandem store Urban Myth KitchenCabinets & shelves
Urban Myth

Tall tandem store

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Having sufficient storage in the kitchen is vital for keeping the space neat and also for keeping pests away. A tall storage unit like the one pictured here is ideal as it makes use of vertical space and creates plenty of storage space. 

We hope you're inspired to try some of these ideas in your kitchen. For more related ideas, have a look at healthy kitchen accesories. 

What are the new kitchen design trends of 2018?
Which kitchen idea or feature did you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


