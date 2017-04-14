A beautiful residence for a happy family in Kerala

Some houses look warm and welcoming without fail from the moment you enter them. This residence by the architects at Premdas Krishna in Kerala is no different, with its dark wooden elements and lavish splashes of browns and beiges. Other materials like stone, glass and steel have been used creatively as well, to create a soothing and modern atmosphere. Sleek designs, trendy furniture, innovative storage solutions and ample lighting are also the reasons why the interiors are cosy and functional. Take a tour to know more.
Brown and white is the cosy colour scheme of this very modern and spacious kitchen. Glossy cabinets offer ample room for storage, while floating shelves on either side of the cook top allow you to organise condiments which are used regularly. Two sleek windows flood the kitchen with natural light, while trendy appliances make culinary chores a dream.
From here, you can see how the door of the puja room mimics the main entrance door, and lends personality to the house. Earthy-hued mosaic tiles clad the wall around the puja room door for a unique look, while niches have been carved into the door frame for displaying divine figurines in brass.
Dark wood has been used for wall cladding and the false ceiling to make the entryway unique and warm. Indirect lighting and a gorgeous chandelier brighten up the space, while the sleek bench is perfect for guests to sit down as they take off shoes.
Rusty brown walls and beautiful wood and cream sofas create a warm and lavish statement in the living room. The wall on the right is clad in sandy-hued stone tiles, while a floral wall sticker in white lends grace to the wall in front. A trendy wood and glass coffee table pulls the look together, along with wooden window screens and ethnic sculptures.
Though white is the dominant hue in this contemporary dining space, contrast comes in through wood, stone and leather. A glass-topped dining table surrounded by fashionable black leather and steel chairs make mealtimes memorable. The crockery cabinet on the right is an ultramodern piece in dark wood and white, while the large glass window features a customised and massive wall clock. How innovative, right? Don’t miss the Zen nook with its stone-clad walls on the left. It features a pebbled floor, some greens and a Buddha sculpture for a dash of serenity.
From the dining area, you can catch a glimpse of the very fashionable and winding staircase with glass and steel balustrades. This helps in visually opening up the interiors, while the neat stone steps look elegant.
The corner reserved for the common washbasin comes with dark stone-clad walls which lend a rustic feel to the interior. The space under the sink has been cleverly used to build cabinets, while a trendy niche on the left holds a decorative vase without wasting floor area.